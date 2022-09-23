Throughout the State College area, there have been plenty of new chicken spots popping up around town — including Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers downtown.

There are plenty of other chicken restaurants for students to choose from, and Penn State students have a lot to say about which spot is the best.

When he first stepped into the new Raising Cane’s, Issac Dragovich said his first impression of the chain restaurant was that “it’s really nice.”

His admiration of the atmosphere and interior design choices aside, Dragovich (senior-finance) said the short menu appealed to him.

“I like that the menus [are] simple,” he said. “I get stressed out super easily looking at menus. So, the fact that there’s only four things up there, that’s pretty big.”

While the Raising Cane’s menu is small, its prices are higher, according to Dragovich, who called the price of a four-piece chicken finger meal “brutal.”

Despite that, Dragovich still opted to try a meal after his friend Sonia Dwivedi told him it was good.

And to Dwivedi (senior-business management), the Raising Cane’s sauce is a primary selling point.

“It actually tastes fresh,” she said. “I think I’m just tired of the honey mustard taste from the Chick-fil-A sauce. So, it’s a change.”

Other students, including Lynsey McCarthy and Kevin Delurgio, prefer Chick-fil-A’s sauce and chicken over Raising Cane’s.

“I have two bottles [of Chick-fil-A] sauce in my fridge,” Delurgio (junior-material sciences and engineering) said. “But some people really like Cane’s Sauce… I don’t really know what it is, but some people just go ecstatic for it.”

McCarthy (junior-education) said it was her third time eating at the State College location and Delugrio’s second. However, Delugrio said he’s visited other Raising Cane’s locations before, and the State College restaurant isn’t comparable.

“My brother went to school [in Austin], and I like the [Raising Cane’s] there better,” he said. “…It’s Texas, so they make their tenders better.”

The pair agreed that they think everyone should try Raising Cane’s at least once, but they wouldn’t rank it at the top against other State College chicken-based restaurants.

“I’d give it a seven… six-and-a-half out of 10,” Delurgio said.

McCarthy gave it a six out of 10 and ranked it second below Chick-fil-A.

Adrianna Schleich also finds herself a fan of Cane’s Sauce.

“I think it’s just their sauce that makes it better,” Schleich (freshman-nursing) said. “[The chicken] has flavor, [but] you need the sauce with it.”

Where students like McCarthy and Delurgio prefer tenders from other chains like Chick-fil-A, Schleich said she’s “sick” of its nuggets and prefers Raising Cane’s tenders instead.

“The ones at Chick-fil-A are too gooey,” she said.

As much as she said she enjoys the three-finger combo meal, Schleich agrees that $11 for a meal is too much in a college town. Instead, she said “it makes sense” that she sees people frequent McDonald’s for its price point.

Other students like Neil Haas don’t mind the price as much.

“You get a really good meal for what you pay for,” he said.

As “filling” as the meals are, according to Haas (sophomore-accounting), he said he still prefers Slim Chickens in the HUB-Robeson Center or Chick-fil-A, and he would rank Raising Cane’s last against the other two.

“I’d rather go to Slim Chickens or Chick-fil-A, personally,” Haas said. “I think the chicken there has more flavor.”

Gabe Le prefers Big Dean’s Hot Chicken instead. To Le (senior-computer science), the rustic feel of Big Dean’s makes a “big difference” in quality, whereas places like Cane’s gives off a chain restaurant vibe.

Le said he would rate Big Dean’s a seven or eight out of 10 and put Cane’s at a five or six. While Cane’s Sauce encourages others to seek out their meals, Le said he prefers Big Dean’s sauce, and he can’t imagine his opinion changing.

Ryan O’Connor agrees with Le, but he also added that the atmosphere makes a difference in his opinion on the restaurant.

“I just believe the chicken tastes a little more real, and there's better vibes in here,” O’Connor (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

