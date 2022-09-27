The news that social media influencer Trisha Paytas had named her newborn daughter “Malibu Barbie” has been taking over the internet and is a topic of conversation on Penn State’s campus.

Students have differing views on this news — some believe that Malibu Barbie is a fitting name for Paytas’ daughter, while others disagree.

“There’s no way that’s real,” Quinn Adams said. “It has to be a publicity stunt.”

Paytas is a digital creator who started off on YouTube, according to her Instagram bio. She and her husband, Moses Hacom, had their first child on Sept. 14 and announced their daughter's name via Twitter a day later.

According to the tweet, her daughter is named Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacom — which has become controversial.

Paytas recently posted a YouTube vlog showcasing her daughter's nursery, which is decorated in a “Barbie theme,” according to the video.

In the video, Paytas shows off a mural in the nursery that was “inspired by a makeup palette” and was painted by her husband.

“I’ve never heard of anyone naming their kid that,” Zoe Zeff said.

Zeff (junior-marketing) said that due to Paytas’ “positive outlook on life,” it would have been more fitting for Paytas to name her child Hope.

“I think she’s very passionate, has a lot of emotion, and I think she would want to mirror that in her child,” Zeff said.

Other students, like Carly Bassett and Catherine Martin, said Paytas should have named her daughter Elizabeth, after the former Queen of England.

“Honestly, she would have just been better off naming [her daughter] after the Queen,” Bassett (junior-biobehavioral health) said.

An internet rumor started on Sept. 8, the day Queen Elizabeth died, that Paytas’ child was born that day and that the Queen would be “reincarnated” as her daughter.

In a tweet from that day, Paytas addressed this rumor, saying “Imagine all this speculation of your unborn daughter coming out of nowhere.”

I’m still so confused by yesterday. Truly. Like it feels like I’m in a simulation fr fr. Like the actual Truman show or something. Imagine all this speculation of your unborn daughter coming out of nowhere. I truly, for the first time ever, don’t know how to handle this. — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) September 9, 2022

Martin (sophomore-psychology) saw these rumors regarding “how the Queen was reincarnated in [Paytas’ baby]” and said she believes Paytas naming her daughter Elizabeth “would have been kind of fitting.”

Kush Maltesh, who finds Paytas to be “overhyped,” said he believes that the YouTuber’s daughter will want to “change her name” from Malibu Barbie.

Maltesh (junior-environmental resource management) said that “famous people name their children weird things,” but he finds Malibu Barbie to be “a little too much.”

Maltesh noted that “Barbie or Malibu, separate, would have been OK,” but he said Paytas should have named her daughter something more “normal” or “generic.”

Adams (freshman-aerospace engineering) shared a similar opinion, saying Paytas’ daughter is “going to have a rough life” because of her name.

Adams said that if Paytas really wanted her daughter to be named after a Barbie doll, she should have left it at Barbie.

“Just drop the Malibu,” he said.

Lindsay Phillips, on the other hand, finds this name to be “fitting” and “cool” for Paytas’ daughter.

In general, Phillips (junior-kinesiology) said she finds Paytas to be “very controversial” but also “entertaining to keep up with.”

“Everyone’s hating on it,” Phillips said, “but I think Malibu Barbie sounds cool together.”

