Sitting next to the bustling Forum Building, the Palmer Museum of Art typically serves as an artistic space for the Penn State community to experience a bit of creative culture. But, the museum temporarily closed its doors to the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Feb. 10, the Palmer Museum of Art reopened. To comply with coronavirus protocols, visitors must reserve a free timed-entry ticket to limit the building capacity to 30 people. Mask-wearing and social distancing is required.

Before the museum closed, student Drusilla Charles said she fell in love with its artwork.

Charles (junior-cybersecurity analytics and operations) said she thinks art is a way to reduce stress and anxiety. Walking around the museum and observing different exhibitions allowed her to grow her appreciation for art.

“It was really, really inspiring,” Charles said.

Since its reopening, Charles has not yet returned to the Palmer. She said she wants eventually “to see if anything has changed.”

For Charles, art is a hobby, but she is not extremely passionate about it. She said she wants to learn why art can be therapeutic and why some prioritize it so heavily.

Jovanna Alves said she has never visited the Palmer because of her busy schedule, but thinks the reopening was a good choice.

Alves (sophomore-digital and print journalism) said she resonates heavily with art.

“Art is a very big thing to me,” Alves said. “I actually have the word tattooed on the back of my neck.”

For Alves, the beauty of art is found in its possibility to be displayed almost anywhere. So, she said she found the museum’s virtual exhibitions interesting.

“Art is not supposed to look a certain way,” Alves said, “but it is supposed to make you feel something.”

Alves said she hopes to emulate the uniqueness of art in the way she lives her life, referring to herself as individualistic and as art herself.

“That’s why art is so important to me, because art just makes me feel,” Alves said. “I think everyone needs that in their life.”

Regan Stoddard said she thinks the Palmer reopening was a great start to return to normalcy.

Stoddard (sophomore-broadcast journalism and African American studies) said the virtual exhibitions were a brilliant idea because they give people something to look at in their spare time.

“A lot of people are going through tough times right now, so I think it was beneficial,” Stoddard said.

She said she has never been to the museum, but she likes to try new things. However, she wants to explore the museum when she has free time.

Overall, Stoddard said she thinks art is not limited to drawings, paintings and sculptures. Instead, she said art includes music, which helps her through difficult situations.

“Art just opens up a new world.”