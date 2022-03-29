Refreshing, cold ice cream from Penn State’s Berkey Creamery can soothe a sweet tooth on a warm day, but scrumptious pastries from the Penn State Bakery can warm the soul.

The best of both worlds come together with the opening of Penn State’s Cow & Cookie — Creamery and Bakery and Quakes, oh my!

The Penn State Bakery and Penn State Berkey Creamery joined forces to create the Quake, a blizzard-like treat that mixes the Creamery’s ice cream and the Bakery’s pastry treats and fruits. The new dessert is sold at the Cow & Cookie stand next to Sbarro in the HUB-Robeson Center.

The Cow & Cookie stand is open 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students and visitors can satisfy their sweet tooths by mobile ordering Quakes through the Penn State Eats app.

With the opening of Cow & Cookie, many Penn State students said they were eager to try the new Quakes.

Dvija Thaker tried Cow & Cookie’s Quakes with one of her friends on Friday afternoon.

“I heard about the stand from a friend, and I kept seeing social media posts about the Creamery and Bakery collab,” Thaker (sophomore-biomedical engineering) said. “I thought it was a different idea to mix the two together.”

Thaker brought her friend Daniel Segal with her to explore the various flavors, even though he’s lactose intolerant. She said she wanted Segal (sophomore-biomedical engineering) “to try an adventurous flavor.”

“I ordered the blueberry cheesecake one, so Dvija can try it too,” Segal (sophomore-biomedical engineering) said. “I’ll probably take a few bites and give the rest of it to her.”

Austin Myers said he liked the name of the new Cow & Cookie treat.

“I think it tastes good, but I would get ice cream from the Creamery over this because it’s closer to where I live,” Myers (sophomore-mathematics) said.

Kelly McGarrey said she also would possibly go to the Creamery more often when she craves ice cream.

“It tastes just like a Dairy Queen Blizzard,” McGarrey (junior-secondary education) said. “It’s good, but I prefer more solid ice cream from the Creamery.”

However, Jedidiah Chung liked the location of the new Cow & Cookie stand.

“I think it’s a convenient location, and there are always people in the HUB who may want ice cream besides hiking to the Creamery,” Chung (freshman-supply chain management) said.

Marley Bradner said she was treating herself with her first-ever Quake on Friday.

“I was originally confused when I saw people in the HUB with ice cream,” Bradner (senior-biology) said. “When I heard about the stand, I told myself I would treat myself at the end of the week and try it out.”

Bradner ended up trying Cow & Cookie’s brookie Quake to satisfy her “huge sweet tooth.”

“Ice cream is by far my favorite food,” Bradner said. “These are really good, and I love that it’s convenient for students to get when passing through the HUB.”

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE

+3 Penn State female Blue Band members attempt to end stigma of male-dominated band sections Women were first able to join the Penn State Blue Band in 1943 after the U.S. became involve…