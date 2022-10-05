Being accountable for a pet while living in downtown State College requires a lot of effort, but according to Rebecca Rudnitsky, it can also help you gain a new sense of responsibility.

Rudnitsky, a former Penn State student, likens having a cat in her apartment to “taking care of a child.”

Rudnitsky said that she finds the most positive aspect of having her cat with her at college is that when she returns home each day, she “always [has] something to look forward to.”

“I got Calla when I was a sophomore going into junior year in high school,” Rudnitsky said. “He’s been my right-hand man ever since.”

Rudnitsky’s roommate, Jordan Markham, also owns a cat.

Markham (senior-human development and family studies) found her cat, Baby, during her sophomore year of college. She said that Baby was so small she “had to bottle feed her.”

She wasn’t able to keep Baby with her at college until her junior year because her former roommates were allergic to cats.

“It’s really nice and comforting,” Markham said about having a pet with her at college. “It feels like having family at school.”

Rudnitsky echoed Markham’s opinion.

“It’s sometimes hard being away from home, but having [Calla] here with me feels like I have that piece of home here,” she said.

Rudnitsky said that despite all of the benefits of having cats in their college apartment, a major drawback is that “a lot of people are allergic to cats.”

“A lot of people can’t come over,” Rudnitsky said, because there’s “just too much fur everywhere” for people with allergies to be comfortable in their apartment.

The cost of owning a cat is also a “negative,” according to Markham. She explained the cost of food, litter and toys adds up, but in general, “it’s not really that bad to keep up with.”

Since cats don’t typically come when they are called like dogs do, the risk of them getting outside also “worries” Markham.

When people come over, “we always worry about one of [the cats] running out,” Markham said.

“We really have to keep an eye out to make sure the door is latched all the way,” Rudnitsky said. “Or else they can get out, and they will.”

Markham said she believes students who want to own a dog should consider the time commitment that taking care of one requires.

“Cats are really independent, so you don’t really have to do a lot for them,” Rudnitsky added.

On the other hand, Sean Ferguson is a new pet owner who just got a golden retriever puppy “about a month ago.”

Ferguson (junior-psychology) finds that having a puppy in his apartment can be “super inconvenient.”

He explained that he shares responsibility for their new puppy, Millie, with his four other roommates.

Ferguson said Millie “technically” belongs to a friend of his who doesn’t live at his apartment — this friend will take Millie home at the end of the year.

“For now, Millie spends the majority of her time in our apartment,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson has never owned a pet before, so he said this was an especially “cool experience” for him.

One of the biggest inconveniences of having a dog, according to Ferguson, is “finding someone to watch [Millie] when nobody else in the apartment can.”

Taking care of a puppy also has caused Ferguson’s roommates to stay in on weekends, since Millie can’t be left alone for long periods of time.

“Sometimes, my roommates won’t go to the [football] games,” he said.

Ferguson said that having a puppy at college is ultimately a “zero net gain” experience.

Ferguson also said one of the biggest negatives is that Millie is not fully housebroken.

While having to clean up her accidents is “frustrating” to Ferguson, he said he “looks forward” to returning home to see Millie each day.

“Anytime I’m home, I’m with Millie,” Ferguson said. “If I’m doing homework, I’ll do it [at my apartment]. . . to make sure that she’s not alone.”

Ferguson’s advice for anyone considering adopting a pet is to “really think about it before making a decision because there were definitely some unexpected responsibilities.”

Ferguson said the best way to coordinate with roommates when sharing the responsibility of a pet is to have “good communication and make sure you're on top of everything.”

He said that even with five people taking care of Millie, “it’s still a huge commitment.”

For students interested in getting a pet but don’t have a lot of free time on their hands, Andrew Valentim would recommend getting a fish.

Valentim (junior-finance) got his betta fish about a month ago and named her Blake.

“Having a fish is not a huge commitment,” he said. “I just have to feed her every day and change her water every month or so.”

Valentim said he has two dogs at home and decided that getting a fish was an easy way to “supplement that companionship.” He said he really loves his fish and finds ways to have fun with her.

“I know it’s kind of strange, but I like to bring my fish with me when I go outside sometimes, as long as it's not too cold,” Valentim said.

He said Blake is a “fun and easy” pet to have, and he recommends that students looking for a low-maintenance pet should “invest in a fish.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT