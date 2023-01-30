They say “beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” but what are the definitions and perceptions of beauty in the eyes of Penn State students?

Some students, like Dominic DiFrancesco, had their own concrete definitions of beauty.

DiFrancesco (freshman-vocal performance and marketing) said his own personal definition of the term is “the subjective appreciation of some aspect.”

However, Logan Madden said it’s “so hard to put a definition on beauty” because the concept is “extremely subjective.”

Madden (freshman-earth sciences) elaborated that “people’s beliefs and experiences” change their perceptions of what is beautiful.

“What I find beautiful in the world is gonna be so different than what someone else finds beautiful,” he said.

Jordan Robinson said beauty is “how you express yourself, how you handle yourself or carry yourself — not necessarily just a physical thing, but your confidence that you exude.”

Students also reflected on times when they’ve felt beautiful.

Paige Manbeck said she feels beautiful “always,” as she “likes having self-confidence.”

On the other hand, Olivia Kranefuss said her “sense of beauty” comes from her fashion sense.

Kranefuss (senior-agricultural science) said the last time she felt beautiful was when she wore an outfit she “really liked” and “felt confident in.”

Many students also shared their ideas of what they find to be beautiful.

Robinson (senior-kinesiology) said it’s beautiful to “[see] the people you care about smile, knowing that maybe you had a part to play in it.”

“What's beautiful to me is people who choose to be gentle toward not just other people, but to nature,” Lilly Christopher said.

Madden also acknowledged an appreciation for finding beauty in nature.

“I love nature. I love everything where I feel like I can hear the silence of the world,” he said. “I can just forget about everything around me.”

Manbeck (freshman-communication sciences and disorders) said “her sister” inspires beauty in her life, as she teaches her to “be confident” in herself.

“My roommate and I have decorated our apartment to look very cozy and homey, and I feel like my living space is very beautiful to me. I love coming home to it every day,” Kranefuss said. “She definitely inspires me to design and decorate.”

Some students correlated beauty with the concept of love — romantic, platonic or otherwise.

“It's weird because I feel like we have different definitions for what we consider beautiful for ourselves and then others,” DiFrancesco said when it comes to his friends. “I just love them so much it doesn’t matter.”

Christopher (freshman-English) shared a similar sentiment to DiFrancesco, as well as some of her hopes for future perceptions of beauty.

“I hope that in the future, a lot of young girls growing up will realize that they don't need to look or act a certain way in order to be beautiful or to be loved,” Christopher said, “and that everyone is deserving of love regardless of how they look.”

