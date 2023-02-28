From podcasts to blogs, members of Penn State’s Presidential Leadership Academy have come up with many creative ways to inform the public about today’s society.

Last November, David Babaian and Aditya Datta released the first episode of their podcast, “The Gray Area,” with the help of their technical producer Zeke Winitsky and PLA.

“We have the type of friendship where we could talk about philosophy, personal growth, relationships, etc,” Babaian (senior-communication arts and sciences) said. “In the fall, we were like, ‘We should start a podcast’ — like everybody else does after they've had a few good conversations.”

Datta (junior-economics) said, at first, he thought it was stereotypical for all of Gen Z to start podcasts, but Babaian’s “passion” changed his perspective.

“The most important thing to remember when trying to create art of your own is to remind yourself why you are doing it,” Datta said.

Datta said creating content because of an “internal locus of motivation” rather than for “external validation” motivates creators, which then improves the quality of their content.

Babaian said a lot of research goes into making the episodes, but it doesn’t feel like work because he loves what he’s doing.

According to Babaian, each episode is a multifaceted discussion about “difficult” and “practical” issues society faces today.

“‘The Gray Area’ is us accepting that there are few easy answers to a lot of difficult questions in our life and embracing it,” he said. “If we constantly engage in dialogue and we look at things from different perspectives, then we'll reach a point where we're making smart decisions.”

Datta said the podcast’s target audience is college students, but everyone can benefit from thinking about the points made on the podcast.

“So the first episode was an interview with Dr. Christopher Beem, who runs the McCourtney Institute for Democracy, and he wrote this book called ‘The Seven Democratic Virtues,’” Babaian said. “He was able to articulate himself really well and explain the value of democracy and how [people] have the power to change things.”

The second episode of “The Gray Area,” titled "Fixing Capitalism (...or at least trying)," featured PLA member Ben Brauser and was hosted by Datta.

“The episode was something my friend Ben Brauser and I decided to write about because we felt that many people our age don't get a chance to learn more about the financial system that will dominate their professional and personal lives,” he said.

According to Datta, the episode included an explanation of capitalism, markets, capital formation and Wall Street. They also discussed the ways they said politicians benefit from the public’s misunderstanding of capitalism in their campaigns.

Babaian recorded the third and most recent episode, “College Students on the Dangers of Social Media" with Meysoon Quraishi.

“It's an issue I've been passionate about for a long time,” Babaian said.

Quraishi (junior-immunology and infectious disease, and veterinary and biomedical sciences) said she was invited to be a guest on this episode because of her blog post on the subject.

She said she started minimizing her phone usage after unintentionally going a day without her AirPods.

“I just started experiencing the world in a totally different way, especially my friendships and relationships,” Quraishi said.

According to Quraishi, the episode was an overview of the ways social media is “damaging.”

“[My friends] came up to me and said, ‘I never thought about those things,’ which is exactly the result I wanted,” Babaian said. “I wanted to shed light on habits that people don't necessarily think about.”

Quraishi said the finished product was “professional” and “exciting” for her to watch.

“It was a really great experience,” she said. “I'd never done anything like that before, so I was unsure if I would be able to talk for 40 minutes straight, but it ended up being a lot easier than I thought.”

Datta said the podcast has significantly benefited from working with insightful guests and having Winitsky (senior-film production) on the team.

Winitsky said podcasting is about figuring out how to effectively communicate your points. He said since the first episode, they’ve learned a lot about the impact of location, equipment and planning in the process.

“When people come up to you and validate all that hard work you've put in, it's really rewarding,” Babaian said.

Babaian said he’s excited to see Datta and other members of PLA take over the podcast after he graduates this spring.

“This semester is about establishing a framework and guidelines for people to follow in the future,” Winitsky said. “Everyone can still put their own spin on it, but it’s about establishing the core values of ‘The Gray Area,’ and from there, people can experiment and do things.”

Datta said viewers can expect “interesting content, exciting guests and great episodes” from “The Gray Area” in the foreseeable future.

“It's not a finished product by any means,” Babaian said. “But for right now, I'm just very happy with where it's at, and I'm happy that we started it, which I think is the hardest part for any podcast.”

