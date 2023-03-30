Two Penn State students took their shared passion for entomology to create a podcast aiming to inform the general public about the world of arthropods.

In February, Cammie Murray and Faith Mihalick released the first episode of their podcast “Totally Buggin’.”

“We like to call ‘Totally Buggin’’ a podcast about all things creepy crawly,” Murray (junior-microbiology) said. “We are a podcast that's trying to highlight some cool and different topics.”

According to Murray, she and Mihalick (junior-biotechnology) met in a microbiology lab class in fall 2022 and discovered their mutual interest in entomology — the study of insects.

Murray said the pair had an inside joke about starting a podcast to enhance their resumes for graduate school applications.

“We kept saying it, and it sounded really fun, so eventually we decided it wasn't really a joke anymore,” Murray said.

Though originally about their interest in entomology, Mihalick said the two decided they would also discuss other arthropods, such as arachnids and worms.

According to Murray, she and Mihalick take turns leading each episode based on topics they’re personally interested in.

“[Each episode] is basically a conversation where we're telling the other person about cool information that we found, and we hope that our listeners find it cool, too,” Murray said.

Murray said she took the lead on the first episode, “Honey Bee Vaccines and Tiny Needles.”

“There had recently been news about the first-ever vaccine to be used on bees, and I had a lot of relatives ask me about it,” she said. “I noticed a lot of misconceptions about it, so I thought it would be a cool [topic] to start off with.”

According to Murray, Mihalick didn’t know much about the topic prior to recording the first episode.

“Those are always the most fun ones for us to record, where we're genuinely informing the other person and not just preaching into the choir something that the other one already knows,” Murray said.

Mihalick took the lead for the second episode, “Butterfly Migration.”

“Monarch butterflies are just so beautiful, and they're one of my favorite insects,” Mihalick said. “We learn about their migration in school, but we don't learn the different cultural aspects of it.”

Murray said this episode was “some of [Mihalick’s] best work,” as she learned a lot of “interesting” information while recording.

According to Murray, the technical aspects of podcasting have been a “learning experience." However, “conversational and research aspects” of podcasting came “naturally” to the hosts.

“We recorded the first two episodes on the same day [while] sitting on the floor of Faith's bedroom, so the audio is not as good as in later episodes,” Murray said. “But it was a lot of fun, and we kind of got into our co-host dynamic with those first two that we did.”

They now record in a reserved studio at the Pattee and Paterno Library complete with equipment.

Mihalick said she doesn’t work well with computers, so learning to work with editing software has been a “big accomplishment” for her.

“I edit all in one sitting, and it’s interesting to hear,” she said. “Most of the time, I'm just listening for ‘ums’ and ‘uhs’ and awkward pauses, but every now and then, I hear an interesting piece of banter between the two of us, and it kind of makes me laugh.”

In episode 6, "Smash or Pass Arthropods,” the hosts played a version of “smash or pass” where they discussed characteristics of different arthropods to decide whether they would “smash” and kill the bugs or “pass” and let them go.

“That was a fun episode because while we're discussing insects and talking about arthropods, we can be a little bit more humorous with it,” Mihalick said. “I feel like we have a pretty good balance between serious and entertaining,”

Both Mihalick and Murray said friends and family have been “very supportive” of the podcast, sharing it on social media and recommending it to others.

Murray said family members have told her they hate bugs, but the podcast made them see arthropods in a “different light.”

“That's kind of what our goal is,” Murray said. “We just wanna share that you don't have to love every bug or be an entomologist, but there's a lot of really cool things about the natural world that we can all come to appreciate when we understand them.”

Marisa Ferger, a family friend of Murray’s and a lecturer at Penn State’s College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, said she loves watching the podcast from the perspective of someone who’s interested in science and works with television and radio.

Ferger works in the Weather Communications Group, which is a part of the department of meteorology and atmospheric science. She teaches weather communications and produces a show called “Weather World.”

“I had gotten together with Cammie earlier this semester just to catch up, and she mentioned that she and her friend were starting a podcast,” Ferger said. “She sent me the first episode, and I've been listening to all the episodes since it started.”

Ferger said she knows “absolutely nothing” about entomology, but the podcast is still “entertaining” because Murray and Mihalick have a “great rapport.”

She said the hosts do a great job of discussing a “complex” topic and explaining it in “simpler terms to the general public,” which is similar to what’s done in the field of meteorology.

“It's been fun for me just as somebody who teaches communications classes to see their improvement throughout all their episodes and how natural they've become when recording these,” she said.

Ferger said though the first episode was impressive, she could tell they were reading off of notes. As the podcast progressed, however, the dynamic has shifted from scripted to conversational, which she said “isn’t easy to do.”

“Unfortunately in this world, science is no longer considered fact by many people,” she said. “I think to be able to explain things in a scientific way that makes it understandable for a person and how it can impact that person or their family is huge.”

She said her favorite episode so far was episode 7, “Wax Worms and Accidental Science”

“I had honestly never heard the term ‘accidental science,’” Ferger said. “I thought the way they talked about it and some of the history behind it was just fascinating.”

Ferger said she’s interested in learning about the topic in reference to the upcoming warmer seasons as someone who deals with weather.

“We have some really cool stuff coming up for the spring and summer months to really focus on the kind of arthropods that you're gonna be seeing in your backyard and how you're interacting with them,” Murray said.

Seasonal bugs Murray said she hopes to discuss in upcoming episodes include ticks, fireflies, mosquitoes and cicadas.

Murray said she and Mihalick also plan to watch and fact check “Bee Movie,” a children’s film about a bee named Barry B. Benson who ventures out of the hive and experiences the dangers of the human world.

“It's really fun to have a little bit of time carved out every week to talk about a subject that's interesting to us,” Murray said.

In future episodes, Mihalick said she hopes to taste different insect products and discuss the environmental benefits behind that.

Mihalick said she’d also like to explore the characteristics of female insects because “there are a lot of different behaviors and physical aspects that are unseen in other animals.”

“One thing I really enjoy about my job is seeing students take something that they enjoy regarding their education and just running with it,” Ferger said. “It really has just been fun for me to be one of their listeners and to have started this journey with their very first episode.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT