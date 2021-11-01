It’s that time of year again, when the leaves turn a vibrant orange and decorate the sidewalk with the festive colors of fall. Erupting at the first sight of October, pumpkins and spooky decorations encompass downtown restaurants, classrooms and student housing.

Excitement filled the crisp air as Penn State students planned their holiday festivities and Halloween costumes.

Nick Georgelis said he and his girlfriend dressed up as Han Solo and Princess Leia.

“I like ‘Star Wars,’ so I was the one who thought of the idea,” Georgelis (junior-economics) said. “I am excited to dress up and see my friends at parties.”

Some students were inspired by their favorite TV shows and movies. Will Field catered his costume around this, as well as the idea of painting his face.

“I wanted to be someone from ‘Game of Thrones,’ but that would be too much work,” Field (sophomore-psychology) said. “I thought a viking would be close enough, and I can wear war paint.”

Continuing the trend of movie inspiration, Riley Hammond said he went as Maverick from “Top Gun.”

“I am a big fan of the movie, and I am really looking forward to the new one coming out,” Hammond (freshman-architectural engineering) said. “I am going to wear a green flight suit, aviators and black boots.”

Rather than war paint and pilot gear, Lauren Zarnick planned to shine on Halloween using glitter.

“I am going to be a fairy and wear a pink dress, wings and glitter,” Zarnick (freshman-elementary education) said. “I am excited to see everyone else’s costumes, but not if they are scary. I do not like getting scared.”

Zarnick, aside from her fears of spooky costumes, said she was thrilled to experience “Halloweekend” for her first time as a student.

Alexandra Ferraro said headpieces appear to be rising to the spotlight, as she described a costume involving some serious accessories.

“I am planning on being Medusa,” Ferraro (junior-supply chain management) said. “I am going to wear a gold bodysuit, a gold skirt, snake earrings and a large snake headpiece.”

Ferraro showed several pictures of her planned outfit, including a fake snake to wrap around her neck. The headpiece was large, resembling a headband with golden snakes emerging from the base.

As far as relatively cheap shopping goes, several students said Amazon, Shein, Plato's Closet and Party City were the likely choices for costumes.

“I am most excited for being at Penn State on Halloween,” Hammond said, “and seeing how everyone’s costumes and spirit come together.”

