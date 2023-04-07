Choosing to live alone or with a roommate can impact the college experience dramatically, as expressed by some Penn State students who experienced the benefits and drawbacks of both.

Harrison Lemley, a student living in a single room on campus, said he likes living alone because it’s a space he can “escape” to. He said he enjoys choosing when he wants to interact with others.

“I can always study in the Pollock Commons, or I can go to the library,” Lemley (sophomore-mathematics) said. “I’ll be in an area where I know friends will be there, so if I want to talk to people or I want to spend time with people, it’s possible. But then if you have a roommate, there’s really nowhere you can go.”

Lemley said he’s “introverted,” which makes living alone “better” because “living with someone you don’t know is pretty difficult.”

However, he said “more extroverted” people who “[need] a large support network” may find rooming with another person to “be a better option.”

Wiktoria Lejawa said she prefers living alone as well, since she likes being able to “come to an empty room.”

Lejawa (senior-real estate) said Penn State randomly assigned her a room last year in an on-campus apartment where she “didn’t know anyone there” and had “a pretty bad experience with sharing a bathroom” since “it was kind of a mess.”

While living alone can be the right living situation for some, other students said living with a roommate has been a better experience.

Sophia Brencovich said she “loves living with her roommate,” and it’s “fun to always have someone in the room.”

“I’ll always have someone to talk to, no matter what,” Brencovich (freshman-biology) said. “We do things very similarly. We both sleep late, and we both can’t wake up to our alarms. With this particular roommate, there aren’t many cons.”

Brencovich said she recommends “living with a roommate because it helps you meet people, especially your freshman year.”

“I feel if I lived alone, I would be less likely to go and do activities to meet people because at least with my roommate, I can go out and do stuff with her, and then I don’t feel as overwhelmed,” Brencovich said.

Andrew Gould currently has four roommates, which he said is occasionally “tough” due to scheduling conflicts, but generally they “all get along.”

Gould (freshman-kinesiology) said one benefit of having a roommate is having “a support system around you in your living space, which is nice.”

Gould said the only con is it can be difficult to sleep when “someone is doing something,” and he “wouldn't recommend living with four other people.”

Kylie Reisz, a student living in a single dorm on campus as a resident assistant, said living alone and with another person both have pros and cons.

“I think coming into the RA position, I was very excited because I was able to make my own schedule and do what I want to do,” Reisz (sophomore-communication sciences and disorders) said.

She said she likes “not having to worry about somebody else,” which “has been really nice.”

Reisz said because she’s a “busy person,” she likes having her “own space” where she can keep the room clean and play music she likes.

However, Reisz said she thinks “it would be nice to talk to someone” on weekends or when she comes home.

“I think everyone should have the experience of living with somebody first because I think it gives you a lot of good perspective, but maybe I’m a hypocrite because I do like living alone,” Reisz said.

Dan Esparragoza, who has lived on campus for all of his five years at Penn State, shared his experiences with roommates and why he opted to live alone after his second year.

The first time he lived with a roommate, it was a “completely random” assignment, and “it was a different experience because [they] had nothing in common,” Esparragoza (graduate-mechanical engineering) said.

He said his first roommate was respectful, organized and didn’t snore, but the two “didn’t have that story where [they] became best friends.”

During his second year on campus, he said he roomed with a “really close friend,” but he found it more difficult living with somebody he knew because they had “clashes,” and things “annoyed” him more.

“After that, I decided to [live in a] single and have my own space,” he said.

Esparragoza said there are “more pros to living alone” because he has more control over his space. Still, he said “it can get lonely.”

Esparragoza said he thinks it’s a good idea that a majority of first-year students live in doubles “so [they] don’t have a choice but to have a roommate.”

“I would say [have a] roommate first, but if you do get a chance, try the single as well.”

