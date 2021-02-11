For some Penn State students, opting to live with a random roommate can be risky — but doing so in a pandemic can be riskier.

For Ethan Casperson, his first experience with a random roommate did not go as planned.

According to Casperson (freshman-electrical engineering), he originally wanted to room with his friend from high school, but he had to go random when his friend decided to stay home for the semester.

“I talked to [my new roommate] over the phone, and he seemed pretty fine,” Casperson said. “When I went up there, I immediately noticed that I did not like this guy.”

Casperson said his roommate was a “slob,” and he would frequently bring people into their room without notice.

“After probably like a month and a half, I just went home because my classes were online anyway,” Casperson said. “I just didn't want to deal with it.”

Looking back, Casperson said he could have been more vocal about his opinions, but he wanted to avoid confrontation.

Initially, Mila Hirsch was concerned about having two random suitmates after her other roommates decided not to live with her.

Hirsch (sophomore-architecture), who lives in North Halls, said she and her other roommate were weary of going random, because they had both faced anti-semitism on campus before.

“We've always had that little fear,” Hirsch, who is Jewish, said. “So, we didn’t know their political views [or] how they are religiously.”

Despite her initial concerns, Hirsch was relieved to find out they all got along really well.

“It's a little tough to be completely open at first, so we would play ‘Never Have I Ever,’” Hirsch said. “We would play little games like that, and we all had that understanding of openness.”

Hirsch said she’s lucky her situation ended up great, because her new roommates are “the sweetest.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Haley Brown said she had a single room for the fall semester, but she is looking forward to meeting her new roommate on campus when dorms reopen.

“Even with COVID, it was very lonely,” Brown (freshman-psychology and criminology) said. “Having a roommate was something I really wanted to try to experience myself, so I requested one, and luckily I got to stay in the same building with all my friends.”

Brown said she is optimistic she will get along well with her random roommate. They have been in contact with each other and know they agree on many things.

She said she’s going in “with an open mind,” because she said this will be the best way to get along with her new roommate.

After hearing the “horror stories” of people not getting along with their random roommates, Kayli Barefoot was nervous about meeting her roommate for the first time in the fall.

“My initial concerns were not being able to create a bond with her and not knowing what to talk about,” Barefoot (freshman-psychology) said. “I was just nervous because I feel like your dorm space is your safe place, and I didn't want to feel like I wasn't comfortable with her.”

Barefoot said she is lucky because her roommate ended up being one of her closest friends.

“One thing we bonded over was how we came from very different backgrounds,” Barefoot said.

The first day she and her roommate met, they talked about their preferences, which helped them stay on the same page.

Additionally, Barefoot said she advises people to be themselves around random roommates.

To minimize conflict, Hirsch recommends open roommate communication.

“Communication and keeping that calm environment is so key, because we're all feeling the stress.”