Penn State students share top TV, movie specials to watch over Thanksgiving break

With Thanksgiving break approaching, many Penn State students have begun reminiscing on family traditions and season-favorite movies or TV episodes to stream — wherever and however they may be celebrating this year.

Dominic Pozo said he plans to “eat food with family and see friends.”

Pozo (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said some of his favorite movies to watch with family are “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” with Jim Carrey, as well as “The Polar Express” — two holiday classics.

Erica Prushinski is also a fan of “The Grinch” and said she will begin watching Christmas movies over Thanksgiving break until the end of December.

While watching “The Grinch” and other holiday movies, Prushinski (freshman-engineering) said her family puts up their Christmas tree on Black Friday.

“It is relaxing,” Prushinski said.

Camryn Chaffee tunes into holiday favorites as well, and she said “constant Christmas movies” play while her family decorates the house.

“The Friday after Thanksgiving, we help [my mom] take our 14 bins of Christmas decorations upstairs,” Chaffee said.

She said while they decorate for three days, holiday specials play in the background.

Some of Chaffee’s favorites include “The Year Without a Santa Claus,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” — all products of Rankin/Bass Animated Entertainment and its puppet-like animation, she said.

Traveling to new places for the Thanksgiving break, William Engel and Molly Gould will keep traditions and holiday favorites alive — despite being away from home.

Engel (freshman-finance) said he will travel to New York for Thanksgiving, yet he still plans to stream his favorite holiday movie —“Free Birds.”

“If you have never seen it, it is hilarious,” Engel said.

And, Gould (freshman-criminology and psychology) said she will travel outside of the country with her family.

“We are going around Iceland and ending in Reykjavík, which is the capital — and that’s where we are having our Thanksgiving dinner,” Gould said.

Notwithstanding the change of scenery, Gould said the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” will always remain one of her favorites.

Katherine Maloney said the televised parade “is always on while [her family is] cooking the turkey.”

Additionally, Emily St. Laurent (senior-nursing) agrees, and she said, on top of the parade, she enjoys watching “any Charlie Brown movies and football.”

Rayna Seidenfrau (freshman-communications) said she also opts for the Charlie Brown and Snoopy films — “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” being one of her top picks.

Maloney (sophomore-chemical engineering) said it’s hard to pick favorites when it comes to seasonal films, but “the cheesy Hallmark [specials] are so good.”

Even when it’s not time to celebrate the holidays, Maloney said she loves watching her seasonal favorites.

“I will watch [holiday movies] whenever.”

