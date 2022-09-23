State College has a plethora of food options in the surrounding area — even with new restaurants and other shops popping up for students to try this fall.

Some of these new restaurants include Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Crumbl Cookie and The Whale Tea. Students have their own opinions of what they think about these new locations.

Eswar Chelliah said he thinks new restaurants coming to a college town is “one of the best ways to create more sales.”

“It’s also good for a small college town. It gives more options for college students to eat, and I feel like it benefits both parties,” Chelliah (junior-economics) said.

Raising Cane’s is an American restaurant that serves “quality chicken finger meals,” according to its website.

The first Raising Cane’s location was in Louisiana, and as the restaurant became increasingly popular, there are now locations in over half of the 50 states.

AJ English, a student from Texas, said Raising Cane’s is so popular in the South, so having it available in State College feels like a “little slice of home.”

“Me and my buddies also like Big Dean’s [Hot Chicken],” English (freshman-business) said.

One of the draws of Raising Cane’s for Sara Bucher is that she finds the employees to be friendly.

She said she enjoys how “welcoming” everyone at the restaurant is, and “it’s a nice change of pace.”

Another reason Bucher (senior-animal science) enjoys Raising Cane’s so much is the specialty sauce, Cane’s Sauce.

“Usually, I’m more of a ketchup person,” Bucher said. “But, this sauce is actually pretty good.”

English is also a fan of the sauce, along with many other popular menu items.

“I like the toast; I like the sauce; the chicken fingers are OK, but the fries are pretty good,” he said.

The Whale Tea is a new bubble tea shop that opened in June that primarily sells milk and fruit teas, according to its website.

Courtney Gallagher considers herself to be a “big bubble tea fan,” and she “had to try it when it opened.”

Gallagher (junior-communication sciences and disorders) said she uses an app called Snackpass that offers her discounts when she goes to The Whale Tea.

She said she “only comes [to The Whale Tea] for the discounts” because it's not her favorite bubble tea shop.

Gallagher’s go-to drink from The Whale Tea is a fruit tea, and peach, mango and passionfruit are her favorite varieties from this shop.

Chelliah said his favorite bubble tea shop is Cafe Wow. He said although The Whale Tea is not his favorite spot in State College, “it’s definitely up there.”

To be located at 19 Colonnade Way, Crumbl Cookies is another restaurant coming soon to the State College area.

Crumbl Cookies’ first store opened in 2017 in Logan, Utah, according to its website.

In December 2018, Crumbl Cookies introduced a “rotating menu,” where it introduced different flavors on a weekly basis, according to its website.

Bucher said she’s not sure how often she will actually go to Crumbl Cookies after her experiences with Insomnia Cookies.

“Insomnia kind of loses you after a little bit,” she said.

While Caitlyn Breslawski said she is “excited for new things,” she doesn’t think that Crumbl Cookies will be one of her favorite shops.

Breslawski (junior-kinesiology) has had Crumbl Cookies in the past, and she said she likes the offerings at Insomnia Cookies better.

Grace Rydzak, on the other hand, is “very excited” for Crumbl Cookies to open.

Rydzak (junior-communication sciences and disorders) said she doesn’t think she will go often because of the size of the cookies, but on occasion she would want to “devour it with [her] friends.”

