It’s that time of year when love is in the air — and while some may spend Valentine’s Day with a significant other or host a Galentine’s Day party for friends, others choose to stream collections of romance films.

Students at Penn State weighed in on their picks of the perfect movies for Valentine’s Day.

Sophie Miller said she enjoys romantic comedies, labeling herself as a “rom-com girl.” She said her favorite Valentine’s Day film is “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

“I had never watched it, and then I saw the sound trending on TikTok and thought that I should give it a try,” Miller (sophomore-human development and family studies) said. “I then watched it multiple times over break.”

Miller said her favorite scene from the film is when Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey’s characters meet for the first time.

“You know the chemistry is there,” she said.

Brianna Hatok, on the other hand, chose a film with a different tone as her favorite Valentine’s Day film — “The Notebook”

Hatok (freshman-food science) said the film shows the “type of romance [she wants],” and Ryan Gosling’s character Noah is “such a great guy.”

“He would do anything for the girl,” Hatok said. “He’s perfect.”

In contrast to both Miller and Hatok, Gianna Fries chose a newer movie pick for Valentine’s Day with “Blended.”

“The family bond the characters make through the film is heartwarming,” Fries (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

She also said she “especially loves” the chemistry actors Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler share on screen.

“I loved seeing the two together in ‘The Wedding Singer’ and ‘50 First Dates,’ but I think my favorite film with them [together] would have to be ‘Blended,’” Fries said.

Michael Cruz also cited “50 First Dates” as a top Valentine’s Day movie pick — or, as he described it, “the one where the girl forgets.”

Cruz (freshman-biomedical engineering and premedicine) said he also enjoys the horror-romance film “Warm Bodies.”

“[When] I saw the scene where the guy looks at her and they show his heart pump for the first time, I thought, ‘Ooh, this is going to be good,” Cruz said, referencing Nicholas Hoult’s character, R.

Bianca DeJesus, however, said if someone enjoys watching “Warm Bodies,” it’s a “walking red flag.”

Some students, such as Kaitlyn McDonald, said they weren’t fans of romance films.

However, McDonald (freshman-computer science) said she does enjoy the 1987 film “Dirty Dancing.”

“The first time I watched it, I was really bored on a plane and decided to put it on,” McDonald said. “Patrick Swayze’s abs changed my life forever.”

McDonald said she later “begged” her boyfriend to recreate the “iconic” lift from the end of the movie, but he “refused” to do so.

DeJesus (sophomore-biology) said the film she’ll watch for Valentine’s Day is Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of “Little Women.”

“It has strong, independent female characters, but you get to see them fall in love,” DeJesus said. “It’s so cute.”

