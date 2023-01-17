It can be tough to name the overall best and worst dining halls on campus, as Penn State’s student body has a variety of preferences when it comes to dining experiences.

Jared Pressley said his favorite dining hall is Waring Commons in the West residential area because of the chocolate chip cookies served at the buffet.

“I have a sweet tooth, so I just can’t help myself,” he said.

Pressley (senior-global and international studies) also said the boneless buffalo and barbecue wings often served on Friday and Saturday nights at Waring Commons are one of his favorite things to eat.

Celeste Choi also said her favorite dining hall is Waring Commons because of its wide variety of food options.

Choi (sophomore-marketing) said her favorite meal at Waring Commons is the steak with chimichurri on top.

Choi also noted that she likes Pollock Commons for its soft serve ice cream with a lot of toppings.

Shriya Das also said she prefers Pollock Commons because it has a “large” dining area, making it “convenient” to eat with her friends.

However, Das (freshman-engineering) said Redifer Commons in South is “better in terms of food” because they have a “variety” of options like acai bowls and overnight oats at Bowls and Mexican food at Fresco Y Caliente.

Keaira McKeithan, like Das, said Pollock has the best buffet out of all of the dining halls.

McKeithan (senior-psychology, and rehabilitation and human services) also said she likes the options available at Redifer Commons — making it her favorite place to eat. She added that she also likes East because of its pasta bar.

“East has specialty pastas each day,” she said. “I haven’t tried all of them, but I had their lasagna, and that was pretty good, and I want to try the one that has lobster next.”

In contrast to McKeithan’s opinion, Pressley said Findlay Commons in the East living area is his least favorite.

“I remember my freshman year at East, the buffet wasn’t that good,” he said. “Every time I went there, the food wasn’t fresh.”

Meanwhile, Das said she’s never actually gotten the chance to visit Findlay Commons.

“I’ve been to every dining hall except East. It’s just kind of far,” Das said. “I also go to West quite a lot because all of my classes are there and North every once in a while.”

According to McKeithan, Warnock Commons in the North residential area, is “the worst” because it closes early, and it’s “small.”

“I would say North is my least favorite because there aren’t a lot of options, and it's really small,” Choi said, echoing McKeithan’s sentiment.

Adithi Gollakota said her favorite dining hall is Pollock Commons in the Pollock living area because it’s close to her dorm.

“I’ve been to all of the dining halls, and South is nice money-wise, especially if you don’t want to have so much food,” she said.

Gollakota (freshman-engineering) said her favorite place to eat at Redifer Commons is Fresco Y Caliente.

Like Gollakota, Sam Escourt also said his favorite dining hall during his freshman year was Pollock Commons because there are “a lot of options” at the buffet throughout the day.

Escourt (sophomore-music technology) said one of his favorite items at the buffet was the chipotle chicken macaroni and cheese.

In a ranking of all of the dining halls, Rizqy Apolianto said Waring Commons holds the top spot because of its cookies and because the food is “flavorful” and “consistently good.”

Meanwhile, Pollock, Redifer and Warnock are in the middle in that order, according to Apolianto (sophomore-aerospace engineering), because the food at these locations is “hit or miss.” Finally, Findlay falls at No. 5 because the dining hall is far and “just not great.”

He also said Pollock Commons serves the best breakfast because of its waffles.

However, some Penn State students, such as Escourt, don't eat at the dining halls at all after moving off campus.

“The prices of on-campus foods are a bit ridiculous in my opinion,” he said. “It’s much cheaper to go to any given supermarket.”

