There are many hair tools and products to use for every situation — but determining which one will work best can be difficult.

Choosing can be influenced by a variety of factors, but ultimately, it comes down to personal preferences, which many Penn State students shared.

Fernanda Cuadro said she has naturally wavy hair and tries to avoid heat styling products at all costs.

Cuadro (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said she believes a simple blowout is the perfect way to get wavy hair ready for the day.

“I’d definitely reach for a blow dryer with an attachment diffuser piece,” she said. “Diffusers really help define your curls while applying minimal heat compared to other styling products. It’s also just really easy to use.”

She said when she uses other products, her curls end up falling out or her hair gets severely damaged.

However, she said she always uses some form of oil serum before adding any heat to her hair, and she advises others to do the same if they experience frequent damage from heat styling tools.

“I use a few products in my hair every day just to take care of [it] and moisturize [it] since it tends to be on the drier side,” Cuadro said. “I’m really picky with my hair products and am always looking for something to provide lightweight moisture for a bouncy, natural look.”

Cuadro said for those who have naturally curly hair, it can become difficult to find products that keep the natural curls or waves.

She said it took her quite some time to find a product that did this, but she said she finally found one that has worked pretty well for her thus far.

“I use a Moisturizing Curl Activator Cream by Cantu to help revitalize my natural wavy hair,” Cuadro said. “I use it right out of the shower, and it detangles and keeps the natural curls in my hair incredibly well. I would be so miserable without it.”

Jordyn Lesler relates to Fernanda’s experiences.

Lesler (sophomore-journalism) he said her go-to product to prevent her curls from getting frizzy is a flat-iron.

“Even if I blow dry my hair, I still get curls underneath my ears and around my face, so I use a straightener all the time even if I don’t blow dry it,” she said. “I also use a lot of hairspray to keep it calm.”

She also shared advice for other students if they experience the same issue with naturally curly or wavy hair.

“The one thing I would recommend is the Revlon Hair Dryer Brush. It is literally a brush but it dryers your hair at the same time,” Lesler said. “It really styles well, and it takes no time at all and cuts my hair routine in half.”

On the flip side, Quinn Taylor said she has naturally straight hair and does virtually nothing to it when she starts her day.

“Honestly, I don’t ‘style’ my hair with things like flat irons and hair dryers,” Taylor (freshman-broadcast journalism) said. “The only hair product that I use consistently every day is a quick brush through my hair and a hair tie.”

If she is planning on dressing up or going out with friends, she said she enjoys straightening her hair because she said it makes her hair look thicker.

“I have incredibly thick hair, so being able to straighten it before a night out is awesome,” Taylor said. “Especially with thick hair, straightening it helps keep it under control and easy to manage.”

Furthermore, she gave a suggestion for those who dye their hair frequently and deal with the damage that comes along with it.

“One of the best things I’ve discovered is the Biolage Recovery Pack with Amino Acids: Deep Treatment,” Taylor said. “It's a once a week hair mask that saves my life.”

She also said she likes this product because of its affordability — she said it’s a great product for its price and lasts longer than its packaging specifies.

“The directions say it's for 4 uses, but I can definitely use it at least 10 times,” Taylor said. “I’ve recommended it to everyone, and it’s been an absolute lifesaver for my hair.”