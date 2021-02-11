With so many makeup products available to create colorful looks, the number of choices can be overwhelming.

Many Penn State students use makeup to express themselves artistically, and some shared their favorite brands and what works best for them.

Sage Kugler discovered Anastasia Beverly Hills through makeup tutorials on YouTube.

“I just think [ABH] products are always so consistent,” Kugler (junior-art education and psychology) said. “She has really good color palettes.”

Kulger said ABH’s “classy” packaging drew her in.

Some of her favorites include the eyebrow product and liquid lipsticks.

“My go-to brow product [is] honestly Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade,” Kugler said. “I’ve been using that for years and years, and they last me forever.”

Carlissa Gayle and Amanda Gregg also said ABH is one their favorite brands.

Gayle (freshman-business) said via email that ABH tends to have a “good quality of makeup.”

Gregg also enjoys Norvina, which is an ABH collection. She likes many of its products, like the Vol. 2 Pro Pigment Palette, and the new water activated eyeliner set, Electric Cake Liners.

“I love this so much,” Gregg said. “They’re eyeliners and they’re water activated. They’re super bright and pretty cool.”

Gregg said she likes KVD Vegan Beauty, which was previously Kat Von D Beauty.

“I just liked that it was a bit edgy, and I thought that the designs were very cool,” Gregg (junior- materials science and engineering) said. “I thought her palettes were just very well done. Just generally, I was very happy with the products and liked the way they felt.”

Gregg also said the Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks are “fantastic.” Kugler mentioned these lipsticks as a top pick, too.

“If I'm feeling snazzy that day, [I’m] definitely [wearing] the Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lip in Lolita,” Kugler said. “I just think that color is so pretty, and I feel like it would look good on basically everyone. It's a really nice product and a natural color, but it's still a pop and very pretty.”

Rachel Li said she prefers the brand Tarte for the quality of its products.

Gregg also said she likes Tarte. She said its foundation and concealers are some of her favorites.

Tarte is vegan and cruelty free, which is also appealing to Gregg.

“I don't buy any makeup products that the brands test on animals — that's an ethical thing for me, so that limits a lot of the brands,” Gregg said.

Kugler also said Fenty Beauty by Rihanna has been recognized for its vast color palette.

“[I] definitely like Rihanna's name and hearing that it [is] such an inclusive brand — even though all brands should be as inclusive,” Kugler said. “Those were the really big driving factors of it I wanted to support.”

Kugler said Fenty’s foundations are “incredible” and work well with her skin type. She recommends Fenty to people who have trouble finding a matching foundation shade.

“They have so many undertones [in the foundations]. For me, I have very olive skin, so sometimes if I'm looking for foundation, maybe it's genuinely too yellow or too pink,” Kugler said. “I feel like she really nails down those undertones, which is great.”

Gregg said one of her favorite Fenty products is the Stunna Lip Paint in the shade Uncensored. She said the applicator is “unique,” and the shade has been formulated to match almost every skin tone.

“This is like one of my favorite products ever,” Gregg said. “It just goes along the edges of the lips very nicely, and the color is fantastic.”

To find better deals on more expensive products, Li (senior-business) recommends looking directly on the brands’ websites.

“I will go straight to the brand’s website because sometimes they do have a promotion going on,” Li said. “They know that a lot of people go to buy their products full price at Sephora, so they do a little bit of a discount to push consumers onto their website.”

Even without spending money on expensive makeup, Gayle said drugstore brands produce quality products.

“I would recommend them to girls who aren’t ready to spend a lot of money on really high-end products, especially if you aren’t really into makeup,” Gayle said.

With so many options, Gregg said the makeup world leaves plenty of room to experiment with new products.

“I think the theme with a lot of my makeup is [that] it's bright and it's fun and it can be kind of in your face,” Gregg said. “If I'm going to put the time into doing my makeup, I'm going to make it something really unique.”

