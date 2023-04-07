Some Penn State students find a form of personal expression through the use of decorating their laptops with stickers from all different places.

While many said they prefer to order them online through websites like Redbubble, Gabrielle Lamprou recalled a more unique way of how she came to collect her stickers — from choosing to live and travel in a van.

“I recently traveled van life for four months cross country,” Lamprou (sophomore-recreation, park and tourism management) said. “So, I got some of them from there because I got a sticker every place I went.”

Grace Apuzzi said she had gotten her stickers from many different places, including Penn State organizations, her grandfather and even her friend’s company.

“I actually have an internship with Amazon, so they sent this to me,” Apuzzi (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said in reference to a sticker with Amazon’s logo on it.

Anisha Parida said she took some stickers from her mom, who’s a teacher.

Some students pointed out their favorite sticker among the bunch and explained why it holds significance to them beyond what’s printed on it.

“My Lorax sticker — because he’s just my idol,” Parida (freshman-social data analytics) said. “I care a lot about the planet, so I always thought the Lorax is kinda an icon for at least young kids.”

Kale Ogunbor’s favorite sticker captured a similar humor to Parida’s while still representing some of her important values.

“My favorite sticker is probably my ‘Jesus saves’ sticker because I love soccer, and I was able to put my faith into that,” Ogunbor (junior-mechanical engineering) said. “It’s really funny, too. I get a lot of laughs with it.”

Many students’ stickers seemed to encapsulate key components of the individual students’ identities or beliefs.

Grace Holmgren described their stickers as “a good mix of funny and genuine stances.”

“I think PSU Votes — I really like how they campaigned for all of that. It’s a really good thing,” Maraki Kebbede said.

Kebbede (junior-biology) said most of her stickers represent causes or messages she supports, similar to her PSU Votes sticker.

“I feel like stickers are a really defining quality,” Lamprou said. “They define you without even knowing a person. So if I see someone around campus with a water bottle that has similar stickers to mine, I think, ‘Oh, we must have something in common.’”

Stickers only having a one-time use caused some students to think carefully about where to place them.

“You know how as a kid, when you get stickers, you don’t want to put them on things because then you can’t take them off?” Holmgren (freshman-biomedical engineering) said. “A lot of thought goes into this.”

Apuzzi avoided a similar anxiety by coming up with her own method of how to preserve her stickers.

“I try to save them, so if I take one off, I don’t throw it out,” Apuzzi said. “I have a notebook of stickers.”

Ogunbor had an opposing view on the short lifetime of stickers and how she uses them.

“I just find something that I like, and I just stick it on,” Ogunbor said. “I’m only in college once, so I don’t really care how it looks.”

