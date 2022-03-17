Showering isn’t just time to bathe — for many people, it’s their time to shine. The acoustics in the bathroom and the feeling of running water can give people their main character moment as a concert headliner.

Listening to music while showering can create immaculate vibes. The reverb and echoes in the bathroom act as a natural autotune, making a majority sound like the Walmart version of Adele.

While not everyone enjoys listening to their own voice, many Penn State students love listening to music to set the scene during their shower time.

Andrew Young said he lets his mood dictate what kind of music he listens to in the shower.

“When it's football season on a Saturday morning, I’ll play ‘Zombie Nation’ and get hyped and maybe sneak in a shower beer,” Young (junior-film production) said.

Young recounted a time in freshman year when he lived in the dorms in Pollock.

“I was blasting ‘Dazed and Confused’ by Led Zeppelin in the shower,” Young said.

He went “dummy hard” on the guitar solo and said he almost slipped in the shower.

James Russin said he throws on a playlist he’s made when he wakes up in the morning to hop into the shower. Russin (senior-physics and film production) has been listening to a lot of ‘90s alternative music like The Smashing Pumpkins and Björk.

Russin said he particularly enjoys listening to “Into The Light” by Siouxsie and the Banshees, “Army of Me” by Björk, “Mayonaise” by The Smashing Pumpkins and “Darkness” by Sweet Trip.

Jiselle Liu usually plays songs she likes in the shower.

“I’m a big The Weeknd fan and love listening to his songs in the shower,” Liu (junior-telecommunications) said.

She also said she enjoys listening to “Chicago Freestyle” by Drake featuring Giveon.

Lila Wakeley said she loves listening to music in the shower and uses her JBL speaker to jam out to music “all the time.”

Wakeley (junior-marketing) also said she enjoys listening to artists like The Weekend.

“Hard Place” by H.E.R. is a go-to shower song for Wakeley. She also said she loves listening to rock songs like “Creep” by Radiohead while showering.

Wakeley said the walls in her apartment building are really thin, and she can hear people playing their music through the walls. She “vibes” with some of the songs she hears and said she wishes she had the courage to knock on their doors to have a conversation about music.

Audrey Shomper said since she has to use communal bathrooms, she doesn’t have a shower playlist.

“Some of the girls on my floor will shower in the communal-style showers, and they’ll have a friend come in with a speaker and be the DJ while the other girls are showering,” Shomper (junior-management) said. “She’ll just sit in there, and when someone says ‘skip,’ she’ll skip the song.”

“‘Way 2 Sexy’ by Drake, that’s a solid one they play a lot,” Shomper said.

Additionally, when Shomper gets the chance to listen to music in the shower, she said she enjoys listening to “865” by Morgan Wallen because it’s a “fun one to sing in the shower.”

Caroline Kirn said every time she’s home, she listens to music in the shower but doesn't listen to music as much while showering at school.

Kirn (freshman-biology) narrated a time when she and her friend walked past the bathrooms in her dorm and heard someone “blaring country music in the shower.”

“We were vibing and singing to the music with them,” Kirn (freshman-biology) said. “I don’t know if they could hear us, but we were really enjoying the song.”