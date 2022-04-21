Final exams are on the horizon — May 2-6. With finals week quickly approaching, Penn State student Andrew Waldman, like many, is already preparing for summer break.

Waldman (sophomore-mechanical engineering) will stay in State College for the three finals he has during finals week and throughout the break.

He said he’s particularly excited “to not have classes and work independently over the summer.”

Waldman said he has an internship lined up at Penn State’s Applied Research Laboratory.

Alka Ngoie said she will return home to Orlando, Florida, the Saturday morning following finals week.

Ngoie (freshman-criminology) said she’s excited “to get back and be with [her] friends from home who are all on different paths in life,” and she’s looking to “reconnect” with them.

After his final exam ends right before graduation, Dan Cohen said he plans to stay in State College following finals week to take part in senior week activities.

Cohen (senior-economics and security and risk analysis) said he’s most excited about “traveling in the summer and getting ready to start [his] job in September.”

Emma Sieminski will return to Pittsburgh on the Saturday following finals week.

Sieminski (sophomore-forensic science) said she’s looking forward to “having loads of free time” to spend with her cat, Oliver, and visiting her sister in Boston.

Caroline Powell plans to stay in State College for the duration of summer break as she’s a State College native. Powell (sophomore-criminology and sociology) will spend the majority of her time working and taking summer classes.

Powell said she’s excited “to be able to enjoy the warm weather without the stress of classes.”

Hannah Lancaster will stay in State College for her two finals and three final projects during finals week.

Lancaster (freshman-biology) plans to go home on the Friday morning of finals week. She’s taking a summer class and working during summer break.

“I’m most excited to come back to see all of the wonderful new friends I’ve made.”

