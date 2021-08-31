As “sylly” week comes to an end, many students recently returned to in-person classes — and thus returned to getting ready for classes, all while trying to coordinate masks with outfits.

Since masks are required indoors on campus, most students found that color coordinating an outfit to their mask can make their styles cohesive, while others just grab their mask and go.

Melissa Lefkowitz said she enjoys dressing comfortably to class by wearing a matching tank and biker shorts set.

“I hate being uncomfortable during class — especially during my longer ones,” Lefkowitz (senior-public relations) said. “I always prefer comfort over dressing up for class.”

She said some of her favorite places to get workout clothes are stores like Aritzia or Lululemon. She said she finds they are the most comfortable while also having the best quality.

“I usually wear my black cloth mask or my disposable blue one when I go to class,” Lefkowitz said. “I sometimes try to match it to my outfits, but I usually just grab it and go.”

Libby Weinrauch said she also likes to dress comfortably to class and finds that wearing a basic white mask matches with her “comfortable fits.”

“I honestly don’t like to get too dressed for class because I’ve learned the hard way that it’s not worth it,” Weinrauch (junior-hospitality and management) said. “My go-to outfit is always an oversized tee with either sweatpants or some kind of shorts.”

She said when she used to get dressed for class in previous years, she would always end up regretting it when in class.

“All through freshman and sophomore year, I dressed up for class but found it’s best just to dress down,” Weinrauch said. “I leave dressing up for the weekend and special occasions.”

Eilyse Scanlon said she enjoys dressing up when it’s warmer but she will probably stop when it starts to get cold.

“I love dressing up for class, but when it gets colder out, it’s hard for me to put together something that is both cute and warm,” Scanlon (sophomore-finance) said.

Since Scanlon is a sophomore, this is her first year of taking in-person classes, so she said she has been looking forward to dressing up for class for a while now.

“I couldn’t wait for classes to start so I could finally start putting together school outfits,” Scanlon said. “It was something I always loved doing during high school.”

Matthew Lane said he has been trying to plan out his day-to-day wear by color coordinating his mask along with his outfit.

“I wore an all black outfit the other day and paired it with my black cloth mask,” Lane (junior-business) said. “I do want to try — at one point — getting other neutral-colored masks, so I can do the same with all my outfits.”

However, he — along with others — said he believes classes will not be in person much longer due to the coronavirus, so he doesn’t see the point in putting his outfits together.

“As much as I love putting on a good fit for class, I don’t know how much longer I will be able to with coronavirus cases on the rise in State College,” Lane said.

Quinn Moore also said she believes classes will become remote once more, so she is pulling out her best outfits for the next few weeks.

“I couldn’t wait to start class so I could start dressing up for class again, but I feel like it won’t last long,” Moore (sophomore-sports journalism) said. “I really hope not though because that would be a bummer for everyone.”

Regardless, she said her go-to outfit for class is always a nice pair of jeans and some kind of top depending on the weather outside.

“I have always loved dressing up no matter the occasion, so being able to do it for class again has been awesome,” Moore said. “Wearing jeans for class is definitely my favorite because it’s both comfortable and makes any outfit look put together.”

Nikita Fidelia said he has also been a lover of fashion for quite some time and said dressing up for class has been something he has always enjoyed.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t like getting dressed up for class — which I totally get — but I’ve always loved doing it,” Fidelia (senior-enterprise risk management) said. “I’ve got a lot of clothes, so why not make the most of them?”

Fidelia said he has always been a fan of designer clothes, but he found a love for vintage and thrifted designer items throughout the pandemic.

“I’m originally from the city and have thrifted some of the best vintage pieces over the past year or so there,” Fidelia said. “It’s become somewhat of a hobby for me.”

He said he likes matching his mask to his clothes as well by color coordinating them as opposed to just wearing a random one.

“I used to not match my clothes to my mask because I thought it was overdoing it, but [I] found that it sometimes pulls the whole fit together,” Fidelia said. “I’ve seen a lot of people that I look to for fashion advice do it, so I thought why not do it myself?”

