The transition to college comes with many changes for most Penn State students — and for some, music taste can be one of those.

Michael Riggs said his music preferences broadened after leaving his small hometown.

“There was this huge diversity and all these brand new things,” Riggs (freshman-animal science and agricultural and extension education) said. “I'm a very open person, so I was willing to start listening to other genres.”

Instead of only listening to country music like he did at home, Riggs said he’s getting into rock ‘n’ roll as well as sea shanties for studying.

Mitchell Stomel also said his taste in music diversified and expanded when he was on campus.

“During quarantine, I just sat there and listened to the same things over and over and over again,” Stomel (freshman-aerospace engineering) said. “Now that I'm here, I'm able to meet more people again, and I feel like I'm branching out more.”

According to Stomel, he has always liked a wide variety of music, but since coming to college, he has met more people who have introduced him to different artists.

“I still love a lot of the same stuff I used to, but I just added more songs and bands as I went,” Stomel said.

Katie Thompson, who grew up around the University of Delaware’s campus, said she has always been exposed to different types of music.

“I don't think that my music taste is going to go away anytime soon with the expansiveness that I have, and I'm so grateful for that,” Thompson (freshman-animal science) said.

Some of Thompson’s favorite genres range from mainstream pop to alternative and rock ‘n’ roll.

With her desire to discover new artists, Thompson said she is “looking forward to seeing where [her music taste] goes.”

Before his junior year of high school, Alex Starr didn’t listen to music at all.

After downloading Spotify for the first time, Starr (sophomore-economics and political science) said he mostly listened to indie-pop music and has been listening to it ever since.

“If [artists] have over 1 million listeners monthly on Spotify, they’re not for me,” Starr said.

While the transition to college didn’t change his taste in music, Starr said one of his experiences made him branch out more.

“Freshman year, I went through a big breakup, and I was told several years prior that I would not like country music until I went through a big breakup,” Starr said. “I did listen to two country songs that I did like during the breakup.”

Leena Wardeh said she didn’t see her music palette expand, but rather it flipped.

Throughout high school, Wardeh (freshman-biology) said she loved rap and listened to some EDM, but has been more influenced by the EDM culture at Penn State.

“[My preference] used to be 90% rap and 10% EDM,” Wardeh said. “Now in college, it's like 80% EDM and 20% rap.”

In addition to the shift, Wardeh said she has started to learn older songs since starting at Penn State.

“I feel like I'll probably know the lyrics to ‘Sweet Caroline’ by the time I'm done with college,” Wardeh said.

For others, coming to college hasn’t broadened their musical interests, but has solidified their favorite genres.

Besides dipping her toes in some indie-rock, Natalie Apgar said she will love country music forever.

“We always listen to country music, and that's what I vibe with,” Natalie (freshman-animal science) said. “It's always been in my life and will always have a place.”

Julia Kocher, who grew up in North Carolina loving country music, said she stopped listening to it when she came to Penn State.

“Nobody that I hang out with really likes country music, so it's not like I'm just going to play country music when they don't want to,” Kocher (junior-recreation park and tourism management) said.

Contrary to Kocher’s fizzled feelings for country, Helena Rudolph said she loves the genre unapologetically.

As a freshman, Rudolph (sophomore-biomedical engineering) was afraid to “rock the boat” with her taste in country music.

“Now that I'm a sophomore, I’m more confident and say ‘put on Morgan Wallen,’” Rudolph said.

Rudolph shares her newfound confidence with Riggs.

Riggs said he realized people shouldn’t be ashamed of their tastes in music and conform, but rather embrace their individuality.

“Coming into college, I'm fully realizing my music choice doesn't have to impress anybody,” Riggs said. “Music is such an individualized thing, and it's an individual way to express yourself.”