Whether it’s a mother, a sister, a teacher or someone else, many Penn State students have been inspired to enter their majors by important women in their lives.

“I feel like most of my inspiration for what I wanted to do came from teachers for the most part,” Kelsey Shekore said. “I had a lot of female STEM teachers, which was crazy because that’s not something that a lot of my friends here really had experience with.”

Shekore (sophomore-molecular biology and forensic science) said she was heavily inspired by her chemistry and human anatomy teachers during her sophomore and junior years of high school.

“They’re both women, and they’re awesome,” she added.

Shekore also said these teachers helped her with letters of recommendation and applications to different colleges and universities.

“I loved those classes because they taught them, and they were very supportive of me and really helped me narrow down what I wanted to do,” Shekore said.

Another student, Maddy Craig, also said she was inspired by one of her female high school teachers because of the “interesting” course she taught.

“I took AP Psychology my junior year of high school, and my teacher inspired me to take psychology because of the way she taught it,” Craig (freshman-psychology) said.

On the other hand, Amanda Malloy said her mom helped inspire her major choice.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. For the longest time, I thought I was going to be a biology major, and I think she could just tell that my heart wasn’t really in that,” Malloy (sophomore-supply chain) said.

Malloy said she and her mother discussed Penn State’s other majors.

“[One] of the things she said that she does in her everyday life is working in a supply chain field,” Malloy said. “That was kind of how I found that as a major.”

John Davis (sophomore-biomedical engineering) named many women who had inspired him throughout his experience choosing a major — including his aunt, multiple teachers and his mom.

“Before I went to college, I had a conversation with my aunt about me choosing a major,” he said. “I was thinking about doing engineering or some kind of science, and she gave me advice as a doctor and researcher. She suggested biomedical engineering to me.”

Davis also noted a “very influential and inspiring” biology teacher he had when he was in ninth grade.

“I also had another teacher for two years in a research class I took, who had a Ph.D. in chemical engineering, and she definitely inspired me,” Davis said.

Kelli Reynolds said she’s always looked up to one of her mom’s best friends.

“She’s a travel agent, so that’s kind of how I figured out the tourism part of it,” Reynolds (senior-recreation, park and tourism management) said. “She always helped us plan our traveling when I was younger, and I always thought that sounded so much fun and maybe be something that I would want to do.”

Anna Tooke (sophomore-biological sciences and health professions) said she’s been inspired by a previous doctor she had at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, who worked in adolescent medicine.

“She was a [doctor of osteopathic medicine], so she sort of thought of health more holistically, and that kind of inspired a lot of the ways that I now think about health professions,” Tooke said.

Tooke also said she’s been inspired by the current principal investigator at her lab at Penn State.

“She’s just really, really knowledgeable about women’s health, and that’s pretty inspiring,” Tooke said.

Meanwhile, Sofia Zangrilli (freshman-hospitality management) said she was inspired by her career counselor at Penn State.

“Her name is Maria Kim, and I met her through my brother because he was the same major, so I was able to meet with her when I was looking at schools, and she really inspired me to follow the path that I’m on now,” Zangrilli said. “It’s been a big support.”

