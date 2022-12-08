In college, academics can quickly overshadow other aspects of student life such as mental and physical health, socialization and other commitments.

As the fall semester comes to an end, Penn State students shared the ways in which they’ve balanced their school work and personal lives this semester.

Jade McDonnell said in addition to being a student, she served on her sorority’s executive board and in a THON committee and also participated in a Jewish learning fellowship this semester.

McDonnell (sophomore-health policy and administration) said she was able to maintain a healthy school-life balance this semester by writing “literally everything” on her calendar to keep track of her responsibilities and find free time.

According to McDonnell, it wasn't always easy.

“My freshman year, I was really awful at it because it was a big change being at college without my parents,” she said.

Similarly, Khaled Alasfour said this semester has been “overwhelming” because it's his first year, and he’s an international student.

Alasfour (freshman-accounting) said he studies often and uses his spare time to connect with his family back home in Kuwait.

“I think I have a healthy balance,” he said. “By attending every class and focusing, I don’t have to put in extra work to catch up, so I have more free time.”

On the other hand, Delaney Benjamin said it was “easy to get adjusted” to college life this semester.

“I picked certain days to grind and get all of my work done and certain days that I’d go out and have fun with my friends,” Benjamin (freshman-human centered design and development) said.

Benjamin recommended keeping a schedule and putting aside time to “have fun.”

Patrick Excellent said involvement is important as a college student because it allows students to “grow” and “meet other people.”

“Make sure you have that balance,” he said. “Don’t be all in on one side or the other.”

According to Excellent (senior-supply chain and information systems), keeping a weekly calendar is helpful in maintaining that balance.

Mohamed Aziz Daoud also said he values campus involvement and joined a fraternity this semester.

“During the day, I sit either in the library or Pollock Commons and do whatever work I need to do until 7:30, when I go back home, eat and then go to the fraternity house for whatever event I need to attend,” he said.

Daoud (sophomore-chemical engineering) reflected on the previous semester, which he described as “challenging.” He also said he spent less time with friends that semester.

Daoud said his strategy for maintaining school-life balance is picking and choosing what to give more time to based on workload.

In addition to her responsibilities as a student, Alissa Isar also has a part-time job.

According to Isar (freshman-finance), she balances the two by focusing on school during the week and working during the weekends.

“The most important thing to me is getting through school,” she said. “The second is trying to do fun things.”

Isar said during the week, she does school work until dinner time, and then she “chills” for the rest of the night.

According to Isar, practicing a healthy balance of school and life during college “prepares” students to do the same as adults with careers.

“This semester, I honestly let myself go because it's senior year,” Kacper Orpik said. “I worked hard for the last three years.”

Orpik (senior-Earth science and policy) advises underclassmen to spend two hours a day just doing homework. He said this strategy helped him “stay within the GPA requirement” for his major throughout college, so he had less responsibilities during his final year.

Another recommendation from Orpik was to complete schoolwork in between classes. This way, you can go home and do “whatever you want” after your final class of the day.

According to Orpik, it’s important to experience things that students may not get to experience after college.

“This party might not happen again, but your homework assignment can get done last minute,” Orpik said.

