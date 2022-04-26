Penn State's Blue-White game is spring’s temporary fix for football fans starving for action.

Students and fans have different ways of celebrating the game and spending their weekend in general.

“It is just a really fun experience for all the students and alumni and parents that can come here and just really bask in the school spirit,” Lindsay Avillo (junior-hospitality management) said.

Even though most said they were excited for Blue-White, it wasn't what everyone expected.

Taylor Pierce said it was her first Blue-White game, and she was a “bit surprised” by what she saw, but nevertheless, she had a good time.

“It wasn't exactly what I expected,” Pierce (freshman-computer science) said. “I was expecting more of a scrimmage, and it seemed like they were more running plays and stuff, but we had fun.”

For some students, like Emma Wesolowski, the most important part of Blue-White isn’t the game itself but the tailgates before and after.

“Honestly, I think I had more fun at the tailgate than the actual game,” Wesolowski (freshman- journalism) said.

Morgan Kohler (freshman-business) said she left the game early, but she made sure to get some treats before leaving and got a frozen lemonade.

Jenna Weber said she enjoyed Blue-White before finals week rolled around.

“To me, Blue-White was kind of like the last bit of livelihood on campus before finals,” Weber (sophomore-biology) said.

Some saw the Blue-White game as a ceremonial entrance and exit for students at Penn State, including Susan Pacer.

“For me, Blue-White is more of a freshman, senior thing,” Pacer (sophomore-history) said, “because it kind of reminded me, ‘Oh, you start Penn State football with that, and then you end with it [as] a senior.’”

Editor’s Note: Emma Wesolowski is a former reporter for The Daily Collegian.

