It’s that time of the year when spring break is approaching for Penn State students, and many use this time to plan a week-long getaway.

Penn State students shared what their dream travel destinations would be if they could go anywhere in the world for the week of spring break.

Josette George said she would want to travel abroad to Australia.

“I think that I would go to Australia because I’ve always wanted to go there,” George (sophomore-materials science and engineering) said. “There’s so many things to do, especially when you go to the beaches and whatnot.”

Places with beaches and warm weather were popular among students, with multiple listing Cancún as a dream spring break destination.

“Cancún would be nice,” Natalie Nguyen (sophomore-materials science and engineering) said. However, she said she would also be happy “wherever the weather is good.”

Gavin Polechko said he’d also like to travel south of State College for the week.

“I would go somewhere warm, obviously,” Polechko (senior-finance) said. “I’d probably go to Cancún or something like that.”

Dusan Zeljkovic’s dream travel destination for spring break is also a tropical environment, but it wouldn’t involve leaving the country.

“My girlfriend went [to Hawaii] a while back, and she said the hikes and the natural beauty are really nice,” Zeljkovic (freshman-kinesiology) said.

Corrinne Chase also chose Hawaii for its climate.

“I would say Hawaii because I just really like warm weather — that sounds pretty nice,” Chase (sophomore-statistics and psychology) said.

Warm weather is also appealing to Tanvee Deshmukh, which led her to pick somewhere in the Caribbean.

“I would probably want to go somewhere in the Caribbean because it’s warm, and the weather’s super nice, and there’s beaches,” Deshmukh (freshman-biomedical engineering) said.

Unlike students who listed beach vacations, Andreilav Guzman said her dream travel destination for spring break would be Paris, France, because she’s “never traveled outside of the country.”

For many of the same reasons, France was also Grace Baranosky’s pick.

“I’d say France because I’ve never been out of the country before, so I’ve always wanted to go there,” Baranosky (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Shivani Kumar also said she’s interested in traveling to a place she’s never been before. However, her dream destination is within the U.S.

“I would probably go to California,” Kumar (freshman-biology and data science) said. “I’ve never been to California before, so I think it would be interesting to go.”

Melissa Kim, unlike most other students, didn’t choose her dream destination based on weather; rather, she picked it because of family ties.

“I would probably go to Korea because my whole family was raised in Korea, and I’ve never been there,” Kim (freshman-chemical engineering) said. “I’ve only been out of the country once, so it would be cool to go to another continent.”

