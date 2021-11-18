Penn State students set to teach class on Kid Cudi, analyze impact of hip-hop

Rap typically doesn’t have a place in the classroom, but next semester it will.

The Students Teaching Students program has already announced 12 courses for the upcoming spring semester. One class in particular will take the work of rapper Kid Cudi and use his music to explore the genre as a whole.

Students Frank Schoepfer, Brad Scanlon and Sean Farahani will teach ENGL 197: Critique and Kid Cudi: Analyzing Hip-Hop. The three friends met on the club cross country team, and they currently have a blog, “Music Mangs,” where they review and analyze music.

The three said this class serves as an extension of their passion and a chance to give students the tools to examine the messages artists put in their music.

The class topic was inspired by a different STS course offered when Farahani (senior-risk management) was a sophomore, CAS 197(c): Criticism and Kanye. This class focused on analyzing the music and lyrics of Kanye West, as well as looking at the culture and style of hip-hop as a genre.

Farahani took the course and said he was immediately inspired by the techniques he learned.

“As a student, I was interested in music, and I considered myself to be someone who could analyze music,” Farahani said, “but that class just really taught me so many different foundational skills to analyze music and look at art in a different way that I wouldn’t have learned otherwise.”

When deciding on a specific subject for their class, the group considered numerous artists. Mac Miller was originally a front runner, but the trio eventually settled on Kid Cudi.

“His music and personality mesh well with the content we want to discuss in class,” Scanlon (junior-biomedical engineering) said. “He makes very personal music, which will be perfect for discussing and analyzing.”

Development for the course began in early September, when the three submitted an early application to STS, consisting of a preliminary course description and syllabus. They interviewed with the program’s executive board, and their course was pitched to the English department, which was ultimately approved.

Although the class is centered on discussing and exploring hip-hop, the instructors said they hope to give their students the tools to analyze and understand all genres of music.

“I am most excited to teach about genre blending, as I am a big fan of other types of music, like pop and country,” Scanlon said. “We aim to show how these genres can integrate with hip-hop.”

Schoepfer said the real issues expressed in hip-hop create a real-world connection that makes the lyrics more than just words. He said the true meaning of Cudi’s songs can feel depressing, but it’s balanced out in a way that makes him enjoyable to listen to.

“His music is surrounded and associated with lots of topics that might surprise non-hip-hop listeners,” Schoepfer (junior-kinesiology) said. “The way he talks about them brings awareness and helps many people — like they have someone to relate to.”

After only two days after STS announced the class, it was filled.

Farahani said he hopes it’s a good sign of what is to come, and he looks forward to what next semester holds.

“I’m glad to see that students are really excited to take the course,” Farahani said. “I think that’s going to make it really awesome.”

