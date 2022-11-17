As the holiday season quickly approaches, the annual holiday drink menu at Starbucks is back with flavors full of holiday spirit.

The 2022 “Merry Everything” holiday drinks feature festive flavors, including peppermint mocha, Irish cream, iced sugar cookie almond milk, caramel brulée, toasted white chocolate mocha and chestnut praline.

Students all over Penn State gave ratings of each drink on the featured menu — sharing their thoughts by helping others decide what drinks to choose this holiday season.

Olivia Sweigart said she tried three drinks from the holiday menu: the iced sugar cookie almond milk latte, the peppermint hot chocolate and the peppermint mocha.

“For the sugar cookie latte, I’d probably give it a 7/10. For the peppermint hot chocolate, I would give it a 10/10, it’s one of my favorite drinks to get during the Christmas time. And then [for] the peppermint mocha, I would give a 9/10,” Sweigart (freshman-meteorology) said.

Sweigart said the peppermint hot chocolate was her favorite because as a “cozy kind of drink,” it reminds her of home.

Nathan Romero said he tried the iced sugar cookie almond milk latte, but he substituted the almond milk for oat milk. He also tried the peppermint mocha latte.

“I tried the peppermint mocha, [but] I‘m not a big fan of peppermint and chocolate,” Romero (freshman-biology) said. “So I would recommend the sugar cookie [latte.] I’d probably give it an 8/10.”

Abby DeMann said she tried four different holiday drinks: the toasted white chocolate mocha, the iced sugar cookie almond milk latte, the caramel brulée latte and the peppermint mocha latte.

“My favorite overall is the toasted white chocolate mocha [latte] because I'm a big white mocha girl all year round. [It’s] pretty good. I would rate that one a 9/10,” DeMann (freshman-art) said. “The sugar cookie one I would give a 9/10 because I think it’s delicious. I like how it has almond milk because dairy upsets my stomach sometimes. [The] caramel brulée latte, that’s a good one too — 9/10.”

Emily York (sophomore-psychology) said she tried the iced sugar cookie almond milk latte, and she rated it an 8/10 because she doesn’t like drinks that are “too sweet.”

Lauren Grello said she tried three different drinks on the holiday menu, but she said the Irish cream cold brew was her favorite.

“I’m kind of a cold brew girl, so it’s an 8/10. There’s nothing special about it, but I like cold brew, so that’s why I enjoy it,” Grello (sophomore-biology) said. “I would recommend the Irish cream cold brew because I don’t really like sweet drinks that much, so that one is a pretty good balance.”

Grello said she “didn’t really like” the iced sugar cookie almond milk latte that much and gave it a 5/10 because it was a “little bit too sweet” for her.

She also tried the white chocolate mocha, which she said was “pretty good,” but it didn’t “taste like there was any coffee inside,” so she gave it a 7/10.

Oriana Xhaferi mentioned that her favorite drink on the current featured menu is actually from the fall collection, but it’s still available for purchase. From the holiday menu, she tried the toasted white chocolate mocha as well as the peppermint mocha.

“My favorite would be the pumpkin [cream] cold brew. I don’t like coffee that is sweet, but I do like the cold foam — the texture more so,” Xhaferi (junior-biology) said. “I would give it a 10/10 compared to the white chocolate one, [which I would give] a 7/10. It’s a little too sweet for me. It has to be made right. The peppermint mocha — I would give it an 8/10 because it really reminds me of the holiday season.”

