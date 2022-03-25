The surge of randomly warm days in March at Penn State is a reminder that summer is right around the corner, but March is also a reminder of all of the strong women across the globe.

March is Women's History Month, which was established to recognize gender equality and women's empowerment. March 8 marks International Women's Day, shedding light on what it means to be a woman in today’s world.

From marches to speeches, the month recognizes women standing up to discrimination regarding civil, social, political and religious rights throughout history.

"My mom, she inspires me every day, first of all, and I know she inspires everyone else where she works,” Zachary Kaye (sophomore-communications) said. “She's a single mom, she's raised me, and I know that's hard.’’

For Haley Miller, the month is more than just highlighting women's accomplishments, but it became a subtle reminder of how much her mom has made a positive impact on her life.

"Women have come so far in life and especially in our generation. I feel like we're in this transition period of women actually becoming more powerful than they have been in the past,” Miller (junior-global and international studies) said. “... My mom has been going through some health issues recently, and so I've just been learning to appreciate her more as a woman and what she's endured throughout her life."

Anna Cressman has also used Women’s History Month to reflect on an important female figure in her life.

“I think it's just a great way to celebrate all the strong women in your life,” Cressman (graduate-entomology) said. “My mom is probably the strongest person I know — that might sound cheesy — but she adopted me from Vietnam.

“She flew across the sea and she's a doctor, single mom [who] raised four children, so that's really impressive for her, and she put us all through college, so without her, my life would be completely different."

Olivia Boon said she often thinks about the strong women in her life who have gotten her where she is today.

Boon (graduate-landscape architecture) and her mother both come from single-parent households, and she said it's “incredible” that two generations of women did it all on their own, helping her get into graduate school and “forge a path to her dreams.”

Boon said she understands that Women’s History Month signifies capability in her life and the lives of women "all around the world."

Athough Boon said she still feels "there's a lot going against us," she continues to stand proud of what women have done and continue to do.

"A lot of these stepping stones that I've been climbing were built before me, so it's being appreciative of those stones that have been built for me to stand on now," Boon said.

Jolene Werr shared her experiences at Penn State as a woman of color and what the month signifies for her and those around her.

"Being a POC woman here in Penn State, when I first arrived, was quite challenging,” Werr (senior-biobehavioral health) said. “However, after involving myself in clubs and certain organizations, I found an incredible community here that will accept you with open arms.”

Werr said she thinks every Penn Stater should consider the hardships women of color face in general.

“With everyone’s support, we can make Penn State an even better environment for our fellow ladies to feel safe and accepted,” she said.

Shaunelle Rivers said she thinks by vocalizing women’s struggles, people can bring change to society.

“For [Women’s History Month], I definitely do believe it is a great opportunity for people to be more educated on women's health issues and any discrimination woman go through,” Rivers (senior-biobehavioral health) said.

John Oskanian (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said he believes women should be "recognized more for their achievements."

From inspiring female figures to historical movements in time, Women’s History Month continues to shed light on empowering females, and for students like Boon, it's an occasion to “take time and pause and appreciate women everywhere."

