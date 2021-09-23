When talking about dorm life at college, one may conjure up images of cramped living spaces full of students blasting music.

Contrary to these popular stereotypes, Penn State offers several dorms that satisfy students’ need for a quieter atmosphere.

A resident of Beam Hall, Gracie Misner described the quietness of North Halls as “very good for studying.”

“So it's generally just a lot more [of a] chill vibe, I guess,” Misner (sophomore-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said. “The fact that there's just generally less people there helps a lot.”

Compared to the 16 buildings located within East Halls, there are only five North residence halls.

Misner also attributes the calm atmosphere of north campus to its large population of upperclassmen.

“I know, for a fact, my building is all upperclassmen, there aren't any freshmen in my building,” Misner said. “You don't have a bunch of rowdy freshmen that have just had freedom for the first time running around [and] screaming — nothing against freshmen.”

Within Beam Hall, Misner said she does not see her neighbors often, aside from her friends on the same floor.

“I haven't really gotten a chance to interact much with other people,” Misner said. “I don't see a ton of people going through the residence hall because it's smaller. I don't know if I just go out at the wrong time or whatever.”

Despite being a busy building, Misner described North’s Warnock Commons as “really quiet.”

“I'm in there a lot, and there are [often] a ton of people in there, and [they] are not loud,” Misner said. “They're usually just in there studying or something.”

While dining halls at East and Pollock can often be found packed with people during the daily breakfast, lunch and dinner rushes, Misner said North is an exception.

“The busiest I saw it was during Welcome Week when we all went for dinner at the same time,” Misner said. “Normally, there are not many people in there at all, which is nice.”

On the opposite side of campus, just a bit further south than the South Halls, Eastview Terrace borders East College Avenue.

Logan Tytus, a resident living in Curry Hall, said he found Eastview Terrace to be “surprisingly quiet.”

“Usually in dorms, you expect to hear people partying or maybe groups of people walking through the halls,” Tytus (senior-film production) said. “I haven't heard any of that. It's very much just quiet all the time.”

Jessica Cook, another resident of Curry Hall, said she uses the quiet of the area to destress after a busy day.

Cook said she enjoys having a personal bed, bathroom and closet, as well as Curry Hall’s close proximity to her classes.

“[Curry Hall] is really convenient because it's like five minutes away from Redifer [Commons]. So I can go get my breakfast and walk back here,” Cook said.

Tytus said the solitude Eastview Terrace provides is unlike most dorms on campus.

“There really isn't as much social interaction that you might find in a regular dorm,” Tytus said. “Nobody leaves their doors open... it's a very much a ‘keep-to-yourself’ environment.”

When it comes to physically seeing her neighbors, Cook said she catches them in the halls “from time to time.”

“I will say ‘hi’ or something but not really interact with them,” Cook said. “I also don't hear much at all either.”

Tytus also said he rarely sees people in his dorm or hanging outside the hall unless they are doing laundry.

Similar to Misner, Cook attributes Eastview Terrace’s silence to its lack of freshmen.

“I would definitely say it’s a quiet part of town because it's [mainly] upperclassmen who live here,” Cook said. “I feel like Pollock and East, [since they] are for freshmen, are always popping off.”

For this reason, Cook recommends Eastview Terrace primarily to upperclassmen who don’t need a roommate and are looking for “peace and quiet.”

Nearly a mile away, West Halls sit quietly.

Seamus Dunn lives in Thompson Hall, a place he also would describe as lacking the hustle and bustle of other places on campus.

“I would say other than when people are going to their classes and stuff, it's generally pretty quiet.” Dunn (junior-political science) said. “There's not really a lot going on around over here. During the weekend, I don't really hear a lot of people walking around outside.”

Dunn said the distance that causes West’s quietness is also a detriment to living there, for he said the area of campus is far from “most everything,” and it takes him 15 to 20 minutes to walk to his classes.

With the various pros and cons of living in a quiet dorm, Cook said she appreciates the solitude from time to time.

“As an extrovert, I need to recharge a lot,” Cook (senior-film) said. “I see so many people a day... so it's nice to just have my own room.”

Editor’s note: Jessica Cook is a former editor for The Daily Collegian.

