Every August, new students eagerly wait for their college experience to start as they move on from high school. With such a big leap into a new chapter, students must adjust to a new lifestyle.

To help students get acclimated to college, Penn State hosts New Student Orientation over the summer, so incoming students can familiarize themselves with campus resources, set long-term goals and meet other students. Once on campus, extended orientation during the first week further demonstrates campus living.

Due to the pandemic, NSO was moved to an online format, but with most coronavirus restrictions lifted, NSO is returning to in-person orientation.

However, many incoming Penn State students from the past two years, including Allison Surowiec and Manisha Kodavatiganti, have memories of orientation over Zoom.

“While orientation was online over the summer, it was nice to actually have extended orientation on campus and in person,” Kodavatiganti (sophomore-health policy administration) said. “Both sessions went hand in hand though and covered the same information.”

Surowiec (sophomore-biology) said online orientation would’ve been more fun in person, but “the messages of orientation were efficient.”

“It also helped that freshmen were allowed to move in a week before classes started at the time,” Surowiec said. “There wasn’t anything else to do except explore the campus.”

While move-in dates change year to year, Surowiec said incoming students “shouldn’t feel overwhelmed if [they] are lost or don’t know what to do at first because everyone is in the same boat.”

International student Elena Montenegro said she enjoyed having online orientation because she was still at home in Brazil over the summer. Penn State has a virtual NSO session for incoming international students like Montenegro who can’t make it to campus just yet.

“As an international student, I had no idea how college worked in the U.S. or what the experience would be like,” Montenegro (freshman-architecture) said. “It was great to learn that I had these campus resources talked about during orientation.”

Montenegro found her extended orientation on campus to be helpful as well, including her orientation leader, who “was very straightforward” about following campus regulations.

While some students don’t remember their NSO experience, they do recall how they got situated on campus.

Isabella Veneziale said she strategically planned her schedule to have buildings all around campus.

“When I was scheduling classes, I made sure I selected classes in different buildings, so I was forced to walk around and get used to the campus,” Veneziale (junior-finance) said. “I went from the Keller Building to Willard to Thomas and other places.”

CJ Besz went to high school with Veneziale, but he suggested trying to hang out with new people from NSO or organizations on campus, rather than just people students met before college.

“I moved away from my high school friends, except I got closer with Veneziale through a business fraternity,” Besz (junior-finance) said. “I definitely think taking classes with people you meet or talking to people in classes can be helpful.”

Natalie Downey said she never originally pictured herself going to a big school before coming to Penn State.

“No one I knew decided to go to school here, so I was really overwhelmed at first,” Downey (junior-marketing) said. “There are so many people here in the same situation, and I realized getting involved with organizations on campus helped me make connections.”

Veneziale agreed that the campus is a decent size, but she said new students will learn that Penn State “is a great opportunity to make connections and get involved within a community.”

