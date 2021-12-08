Penn State students recap fun fall semester memories before finals week

From university events to leisure activities, many Penn State students experienced exciting moments over the past semester and are now reminiscing on memories as the semester comes to a close.

August marked the beginning of the school year, and some students were thrilled to immerse themselves back in the Beaver Stadium football setting.

And although some felt this football season in particular brought a mixture of emotions, many embraced each tailgate and home game they could attend — especially after the pandemic affected spectators in last year's season.

Izabella Sattler was able to experience her first home football game this semester.

''My favorite memory from the semester would… have to be going to my first football game of the semester because I typically work on Saturdays, so I never get to go,” Sattler (junior-business management) said. “But I got to go, and I got to go to three different tailgates with my friends.”

Many Penn State students find the most joyous times of the semester in the company of others.

''My favorite memory was over Halloween weekend,” LeNae Miller (sophomore-forensic science) said. “It was Friday, and it was just me, my roommate, her boyfriend — we were hanging out in my room, having a good time just enjoying each other's company. It was really good to just spend time with them and just relax a bit.’’

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Around the middle of the semester, October on Penn State’s campus was full of diverse festivities, including the Homecoming parade and spooky events.

Julia Clemens reminisced on the moments she spent with her friends at downtown State College’s Sher Halal Gyro.

This semester, the small food truck became the perfect spot to grab a bite, meet new faces and revisit one of her favorite employees, Clemens (junior-psychology and criminology) said.

''Anytime of night that they're open, it's always fun,” Clemens said. “I always have so much fun with my friends going, and you always meet funny people in line, and the guy who works there is phenomenal.''

Penn State has a variety of events planned through the year, but Shruthi Kripashankar found the Indian Culture and Language Club’s Diwali celebration to be the most memorable event.

“It was a lot of fun,” Kripashankar (senior-economics) said. “They called Jay Sean to perform for the event.''

In addition to the excitement of the concert, Kripashankar said it was “a great way to just relax midway through the semester and celebrate that piece of home and bring it over here to Penn State.''

For Katherine Patterson, in light of the holidays, her favorite memory this semester was doing some arts and crafts with her friends in Redifer Commons.

''[We] made these little snow globe things in Mason jars, but mine turned out really bad, but it's still like a fun thing to do,” Patterson (sophomore-english) said. “And we went downtown to Yallah Taco, and it was just a lot of fun.”