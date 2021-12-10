Penn State students ready to jump back into live concerts

It’s music to concert lovers’ ears — live music is back, and artists are back to kicking off their tours.

This year, the introduction of live music comes with different coronavirus prevention measures, but some Penn State students said the regulations won’t prevent them from jamming out.

Rebecca Cassidy said she likes going to concerts as well as listening to music.

“If I could go to a concert, I would love to go to a Taylor Swift concert and maybe a Billie Eilish one,” Cassidy (freshman-art education) said.

Cassidy said she also likes less mainstream artists, such as Vance Joy.

“I also love Florence and the Machine, she is one of my favorites,” Cassidy said, “and Maggie Rogers.”

Avery Gilhousen said she enjoys going to concerts and is hoping to attend more with her friends.

“Adele just came out with a new album, and I am hoping she has a concert, and if so, I would like to go,” Gilhousen (freshman-education) said.

Moreover, Colby Marshall said he has been to six or seven concerts and enjoys watching concerts, whether they’re live or recorded.

“I really go for the music, however, I do enjoy the atmosphere a lot,” Marshall (junior-telecommunications) said. “I am trying to get tickets for a band called Moon Hooch. They do EDM jazz, it is kinda cool.”

For Antoinette Bradley, she said she’s really looking forward to seeing artists like Kehlani, Ariana Grande and Beyonce “if she goes on tour.”

“I enjoy going to concerts and seeing the artists that I like live,” Bradley (senior-telecommunications) said. “I like live music more than music that I can stream on an app.”

Bradley said she would “honestly be OK” with mask mandates at concerts because last year, a lot of artists she wanted to see weren’t touring due to the pandemic.

“Wearing a mask [at a concert] would not really bother me as long as I get to see and experience their music,” Bradley said.

And, Ugo Obichere said she loves the energy and vibes at concerts.

“Honestly I am excited to see everyone. Some of my favourite artists are rap artists like Lil Durk, Lil Baby and Future.” Obichere (junior-kinesiology) said. “Wearing a mask is pretty easy, so if that's what we have to do to get concerts back, I feel like everyone should be on board.”

Some students, like David Cooper, have already been attending concerts recently.

Cooper (freshman-public relations) said in the last month, he has been to three concerts — $uicideboy$, City Morgue and JPEGMAFIA. He also plans to see Tyler, the Creator in Pittsburgh in March, which he said he’s excited for.

His dream concert to attend as of right now is Cage The Elephant, Cooper said.

“I love concerts. I think I have been to probably 10 to 15 concerts in my life, and it is one of my favorite things to do,” Cooper said. “It is a very positive environment to surround yourself with. I really do enjoy it.”

Cooper said all of the concerts he has been to recently have had similar requirements for coronavirus prevention.

“Either 48 hours before the concert, you need to have a negative test or be double vaccinated,” Cooper said. “I am double vaccinated, and I honestly feel more comfortable surrounded by people who are fully vaccinated or have tested negative.”