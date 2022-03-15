Editor’s note: This article contains spoilers for season 2 of HBO’s “Euphoria.”

For many Penn State students, the finale of HBO’s “Euphoria” has been long-awaited. The eighth and final episode of season 2 aired at 9 p.m. on Feb 27.

Viewers said they hoped for not only answers in this episode but also to see the Maddy Perez and Cassie Howard showdown and if Rue has stayed sober.

Some agreed that the episode neglected to tie together many of the loose ends from seasons 1 and 2.

“There were a lot of unanswered questions that still didn’t get answered, so I think that’s why a lot of people were frustrated with it,” Rachel Duncan said.

However, Duncan (junior-biobehavioral health) said she enjoyed watching the season.

“I know a lot of people didn’t like it because I think there were a lot of people who watched ‘Euphoria’ last season for the plot, and this season had a lot to do with character development,” Duncan said. “So a lot of people didn’t like that there was less action.”

One of the most anticipated scenes of the season was the fight between the characters Maddy and Cassie. During the finale, viewers were finally fed with the content they deserved during Lexi Howard’s contentious play in the show.

“I was honestly kind of surprised about the way Cassie acted,” Camyrn Romano said.

As the play depicted situations that occurred with the people in Lexi’s life, many characters like Cassie and Nate Jacobs were offended by their portrayals in the play. In the middle of the performance, Cassie got onstage to angrily confront his sister Lexi about the play’s contents.

Romano (sophomore-psychology) said she is “team Maddy” because she thinks Cassie is “dramatic.”

Other students made their own predictions as to what is going to happen in season 3 between Maddy, Cassie and Nate.

In season 1, Cassie and Maddy were best friends. Maddy and Nate also had a tumultuous relationship throughout season 1. Maddy and Nate were broken up by the start of season 2, but Cassie started seeing Nate, betraying her friend’s trust.

“I hope that Cassie and Nate don’t get back together,” Bridget Doherty said.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Michael Robinson said he thinks one of the characters will “get cut off.”

“I feel like one has to go,” Robinson (freshman-nuclear engineering) said.

A controversial part of the finale that had the internet rolling was the character Elliot’s song, which was written by the actors Dominic Fike and Zendaya, who play Elliot and Rue, respectively.

The song lasted for about 3 minutes during the episode but seemed like a lifetime for many viewers. After much backlash, Fike “made the song shorter,” as he said on Instagram, and released it on all streaming platforms March 4.

“I liked it, I thought [Elliot’s song] was cute,” Romano said. “I just thought it was really long.”

Doherty (junior-cybersecurity) also said the character’s song took up too much time in the episode.

“It was a good song, but it was just so long,” Doherty said. “It took away from a lot of other stuff.”

One of the questions many people were left with this season was about what happened to Fez. The scene with authorities raiding Fez and his brother Ashtray’s house had many watching in disbelief.

The scene concluded with Ashtray presumably getting shot in the head, while Fez was watching from on the ground after Ashtray accidentally shot him.

“I was kind of surprised how they had Ashtray die because I kind of thought it would be Fez since he’s older, so I’m kind of surprised they killed off the kid,” Romano said.

Grace Carella said she was “really sad [Ashtray] died.”

“Fez had a whole life ahead of himself, and Ashtray — with his upbringings — knew he wasn’t gonna be able to have that,” Carella (freshman-premed) said.

As for the main character Rue, some students said they’re happy with her sobriety and the way her journey was depicted this season.

At the end of season 2, Rue said she stayed sober for the rest of the school year. This leaves questions as to if there will be a time jump in the next season.

“I think it did a really good job of showing the bad side of addiction, which a lot of people thought it was lacking in the last season,” Duncan said.

Season 3 of “Euphoria” has been officially renewed as of February, and student Euphoria fans are anticipating more answers to their questions.

“I’m excited to see what happens to everyone,” Doherty said.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

+3 Comedian Paula Poundstone laughs with the audience at The State Theatre Wearing her signature striped suit, Paula Poundstone made her entrance to The State Theatre’…