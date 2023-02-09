The Recording Academy’s annual Grammy Awards sparks controversy and conversation in the world of pop culture each year.

Penn State students shared some of their thoughts about the winners, nominees, audience members and performers of the 65th Grammy Awards, which was held on Monday evening.

Gabriel Pulido said he’s “conflicted” in his feelings about this year’s Grammys because although Beyoncé “made history” by winning her 32nd Grammy, she has yet to secure Album of the Year.

According to Pulido (graduate-higher education), this was the fourth time Beyoncé lost the category.

Pulido said the winning album “Harry’s House” wasn’t necessarily “mediocre,” but Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” was “culture altering,” especially for the Black and queer communities.

“Renaissance was culturally so much more impactful than ‘Harry's House’ will ever be,” Thomas Breil said.

Sidney Ramos said she liked a few songs on Harry Styles’ winning album, but she doesn’t think it should have won Album of the Year.

“I think it could have gone to Adele, Beyoncé or Bad Bunny,” Ramos (junior-premedicine) said.

Ramos said Bad Bunny releases “banger after banger.”

“Beyoncé and Bad Bunny's albums had songs that not only became popular but also actually held weight within the communities that they were representing,” Breil (sophomore-biochemistry and molecular biology) said.

Kobe George said he believes Kendrick Lamar or Bad Bunny were “the top two options.”

George (freshman-computer science) said Lamar's "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" was about “culture” and “growing up in poverty,” and Bad Bunny “had songs that were in the top charts across the world for months.”

Emaan Ali disagreed, saying Harry Styles “worked hard” and “built himself up” after One Direction broke up, noting Styles’ sold-out show at Madison Square Garden.

“I personally think he deserved it,” Ali (senior-chemical engineering) said. “‘Harry's House’ was an amazing album.”

According to Emily Appell, audience members were yelling Beyoncé’s name as Styles went on stage to accept the award.

“I think it’s pretty reminiscent of what happened with Taylor Swift a couple years ago,” Appell (junior-psychology) said, referring to the 2009 VMA scandal when Kanye West interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech by stating that Beyoncé should have won Best Video by a Female Artist instead.

“Taylor Swift kind of stood up for Harry by literally standing up in the audience [when Styles won],” she said.

Controversy arose on social media after Styles said, “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often” in his acceptance speech.

“I don't think there was any malice toward what he said, but I definitely don't think he thought it through,” Appell said.

Ramos said she thinks Styles was referring to people who “come from lower income backgrounds.”

George said it was “problematic” because other nominees were people of color who have historically faced adversities, and Styles is “just a white straight male.”

“It speaks to a broader problem in our society about Black women being held to higher expectations, and then when they meet them… [they’re] punished for it,” Pulido said.

According to Pulido, critics often say Beyoncé is overrated, and people “drop everything” every time she drops an album.

“Yeah, you should [drop everything] because she makes quality content,” Pulido said in response.

Pulido said he was also “happy” to see Lizzo’s "About Damn Time" win Record of the Year because it was the first time a Black woman claimed the title since Whitney Houston won in 1994 with “I Will Always Love You.”

Pulido said he was surprised to see Bonnie Raitt's “Just Like That” win Song of the Year because “a lot of people didn't know who the artist was” — including himself.

“Me and my roommates were kind of taken aback about Song of the Year,” Ali said. “I forgot who it was, but it's not a common artist.”

Ali said she was expecting a song that’s “continuously heard on the radio” to win.

Ali also said she enjoyed seeing moments from the show trend on social media such as Ben Affleck and Jennfier Lopez’s interaction while seated in the audience and Swift cheering on Styles during his performance and when he won Album of the Year.

Ramos said she loved Trevor Noah as a host.

“He kept the audience so engaged,” she said. “He's such a natural at talking and engaging with people, and he made the right jokes.”

Ramos also said Bad Bunny’s performance was “beautiful to see” because she’s Puerto Rican herself. She said there was representation of multiple different Hispanic backgrounds.

“Bad Bunny was showstopping,” Pulido said.

Ramos said she thought it was weird that the closed captions said “non-English speaking” rather than the lyrics Bad Bunny was singing or even the English translation.

Ali said she enjoyed seeing the “evolution” of hip-hop unfold, referencing performers like Dr. Dre and Lil Baby.

“The 50th hip-hop anniversary [performance] was honestly iconic,” Ali said.

She also said she liked “the whole aura and aesthetic” of Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ performance to their song “Unholy.”

Breil said Petras won the Grammy for Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Unholy,” making her the first transgender woman to take home a Grammy.

“It was great to see the queer community winning,” he said.