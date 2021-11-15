Penn State students react to addition of Spin bikes on campus

Walking around campus, it may be hard for Penn Staters not to notice the fleets of orange cyclists whirring by between classes, across downtown and throughout campus during the late night hours. These new additions to State College have students spinning.

Penn State Transportation Services and the borough of State College expanded the number of Spin e-bikes to 300 e-bikes in October. With the addition of more Spin bikes, Penn State students now have another option for transportation.

Rachel Oleski drives to campus each day, and she said she would consider using a Spin bike at some point in the future.

“I have a parking pass on campus, and waiting for the bus takes forever,” Oleski (sophomore-psychology) said. “I’ve never tried one, but they seem very effective.”

Spin bikes have a variety of deployment sites on and off campus. Riders can find current deployment locations on the Spin app. Some on-campus locations include the bike racks outside of the Thomas Building, the Forum Building, the HUB-Robeson Center and most dorms.

Stephanie Vera Carreon said she has seen the Spin bikes throughout campus.

“One of the places I have seen a lot of Spin bikes is around West Commons,” Vera Carreon (junior-animal science) said.

Reese Burns said she thinks the Spin bikes are convenient for Penn State students.

“You can pretty much pick one up anywhere and drop it off wherever you stop,” Burns (junior-rehabilitation and human services) said.

However, Pawan Chivukula said it isn’t always easy to find a Spin bike around campus.

“Sometimes there are a lot around, but other times it will be hard to find a Spin bike laying somewhere,” Chivukula (freshman-engineering) said.

Spin bikes are also useful with the recent CATA service cuts, Chivukula said.

“I think everyone has been using them with the CATABus shortages,” Chivukula said. “In my opinion, Penn State doesn’t have enough Spin bikes on campus.”

Transportation Services announced new Spin bike services with CATA’s temporarily reduced transportation services. Spin bikes are available with no unlock or rental fees for all riders from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day and all day on Sunday.

Ethan Sasaki also said there aren’t enough Spin bikes available on campus.

Sasaki (junior-civil engineering) said Spin bikes would be “good in theory, but there’s not a lot of them in places where you need them.”

Sklyer Hawkins said he likes that Spin bikes are available to students for free during some times of the week.

“One of my friends rode one once and racked up about $20 of usage because he didn’t realize how long he rode it,” Hawkins (freshman-computer science) said.

Even with Spin bikes being not completely free, Burns said the electronic bikes are a “good option for people who can’t afford a bike or have their own bike here on campus.”

