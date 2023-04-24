Many Penn State students are familiar with the feeling of guilt after taking a nap or going to bed earlier than usual when they could have been using their time in a more “productive” manner.

Orfeu M. Buxton, professor of biobehavioral health and editor-in-chief of the “Sleep Health” journal said “everything is harder without enough sleep.”

“College students make up one of the most sleep-deprived portions of the population,” Buxton said.

According to Buxton, this is unfortunate because “college is a time of young adulthood” where “there is a lot of poor decision-making and risk-taking in that environment, and sleep loss only exacerbates those poor judgments.”

Several Penn State students said they were aware their lack of sleep could be harmful in many ways.

Joseph Zangari said his “lack of sleep causes [him] to make careless choices.”

Even though many students said they believe sleep is crucial, several students reported not having the option to go to sleep at an earlier time.

“Although I know sleep is important, I feel lazy if I take a nap during the day because I lose hours when I could have been studying,” Sarina Mendonca said.

Zangari (freshman-premedicine) also said “as a premedicine major, [his] classes are very difficult due to the workload and the amount of hours of class [he] must attend a day.”

Abi Dadzie, a research assistant for Buxton, said it’s “hard for college students to get enough sleep, especially if they are in difficult classes.”

On top of schoolwork, many students have other responsibilities, including studying, exercising, working and spending time with friends — which hinders the amount of sleep they can get.

Evelyn Flickinger works at the Findlay Commons Desk in East Halls. She said her shifts are usually overnight from midnight to 8 a.m. twice a week.

Balancing a part-time job, schoolwork and other activities makes it even harder to get enough sleep, Flickinger (junior-education) said.

Flickinger said “[she] can’t find enough time to sleep because there are just not enough hours in a day” to accomplish all of her tasks.

However, there are ways students can maximize their sleep despite busy schedules.

Mendonca (freshman-criminology) said she’s “trying to figure out how to prioritize [her] time to get the most amount of sleep [she] can.”

Other students said they’re aiming to adapt their habits to fall asleep faster.

“I shut off my phone at least an hour before I try to go to bed, so I can fall asleep more efficiently,” Ricky Ruiz (senior-biology) said.

Receiving an adequate amount of sleep is crucial in a student’s life because “even though some may be able to function on little sleep… sleep restriction catches up with you in the long term,” according to Buxton.

“Getting enough sleep helps you thrive and makes you a better person,” Buxton said. “[Taking] care of yourself and getting a lot of sleep should be everyone’s No. 1 priority.”

