Many Penn State majors — especially those within fields associated stereotypically with men such as STEM and business — tend to be male-dominated.

According to spring 2023 data from the Smeal College of Business, women only make up about 36% of all business majors, while only 21% of College of Engineering students in 2021 were female.

Female students have reported experiencing sexism within their STEM classes.

Isabella Lynch described a sexist encounter she had with a peer after she received a better grade than him on an individual project.

Instead of congratulating her, the classmate said, “I wish mine had been graded by whoever yours was,” according to Lynch (junior-architectural engineering).

According to 2021 data, women make up 34.6% of architectural engineering majors at Penn State University Park. Out of the 15 majors within the College of Engineering, only five have over 30% female enrollment.

“Why [couldn’t] mine just have been better than [his]?” Lynch said. “And I think about that all the time.”

Jocelyn White, a former engineering major, explained her issues with male peers as well.

“A lot of my questions were not ‘allowed’ to be asked,” White (sophomore-accounting) said. “[Male peers] were really condescending when I did ask questions and acted like I was dumb for not knowing the answer right away.”

White also said men in her classes would talk over her a lot and didn’t “value [her] opinion at all.”

Alicia Decker, department head of women’s, gender and sexuality studies, gave suggestions to female students on how to handle these “microaggressions” or “[blatantly] sexist comments.”

“If the woman was comfortable saying something… she could flat out say… ‘That was inappropriate,’” Decker said.

Decker also suggested saying things like, “I'm not convinced that what you're suggesting is accurate” or “What evidence do you have to support that?”

If the issue persists or the student doesn’t feel comfortable confronting their peers, the student can “go to the professor,” Decker said.

“[Professors] have the obligation to make sure that everyone in our class feels equally included in terms of educational opportunities,” Decker said.

Even if female students aren’t experiencing sexism within their male-dominated majors, Decker recommends for STEM students to “look for [female] mentors.”

“Within Penn State and beyond… [there are] different types of mentoring societies for women in science,” Decker said, “and whatever different fields that might be so that they're realizing that they're not alone.”

As for why sexism is present in the first place, Decker said even today, there are “very normative expectations about… what is appropriate labor for a woman or for a man to do.”

“[Male students] just kind of assume that the young woman isn't going to be able to keep up,” Decker said of STEM majors.

To keep these assumptions away, Decker said she recommends students start conversations with male peers, especially in group projects, to reiterate the fact they’re “meant to be there.”

These assumptions about women’s abilities even stretch to discussions with career advisers, as Gabriella Pinchot explained the different reactions she and her boyfriend get when discussing their future careers.

Pinchot (senior-animal science) said she wants to be a veterinarian, and her advisers or professors always say, “That’s going to be so hard” or talk about how difficult veterinary science will be.

“I notice my boyfriend — who wants to be a doctor — doesn’t really get those same remarks,” Pinchot said. “It’s more like, ‘Wow, that’s a great profession’ or stuff like that.”

Rita Lin said she believes in the fault of assumptions toward women.

Lin (junior-industrial engineering) said she feels “automatically deemed smart from an outsider's perspective” as a female engineering major — but men in engineering “diminish [her] intelligence.”

“I think that’s the major thing,” Lin said, “[men] not being able to trust a woman’s ability to do something correctly.”

Just over 30% of industrial engineering students are female, according to the university’s 2021 data.

Decker gave her explanation as to why these assumptions about women, majors aside, still exist today.

She said sexism is still here “because there's a lot of power invested in it,” and “those who have power don't want to let go of it.”

“It's very hard to wrench power from those who are not willing to relinquish it,” Decker said, referencing men who have “benefitted from sexism.”

“It's hard work to stand up to systems of power,” Decker said. “You know, it's easier to just kind of roll over and ignore it, but it actually does no one any good.”

To Decker, calling out people who make microaggressions is a “first step,” but as far as living in a sexism-free society, “we’re not there yet.”

“[There’s] still a lot of work to do, and so I do think it's an important fight that we continue to do,” Decker said.

Decker said she calls for women in STEM majors to keep going because they’re “going to have influence.”

“You're gonna have power and then you can… lift up other women once you're there. But go get your money. It's yours,” Decker said. “Don’t give up.”

