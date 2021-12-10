Penn State students prepare their study playlists ahead of finals week

With finals week right around the corner, many Penn State students are working hard to finish the semester strong. The week can be induced with stress, sleepless nights and assignment deadlines — and most said they need music to help them get through it.

“I always have music playing in the background quietly while studying,” Elliot Probst (junior-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said. “I like to listen to chill music [from artists like] The Weekend, Lana Del Rey and Billie Eilish sometimes.”

Thinking about what genre of music is best to spur productivity, Colton Breon said he has read up on studies.

“I listen to classical music while studying because the studies that I have read said that a lot of what is distracting about music is drums and vocals,” Breon (senior-public relations) said. “So, I would have Beethoven and a lot of classical music in my playlist.”

The year is coming to an end, and the yearly Spotify Wrapped provides insight into people’s most streamed songs and artists — making the idea of playlists a heavily trending topic among students.

Olivia Speer said she takes study music inspiration from her Spotify Wrapped playlist.

“Billie Eilish’s new album is No. 1 on my playlist,” Speer (junior-advertising and public relations) said. “The Lumineers and Billie Eilish keep me focused and help me study.”

Aarushi Jadhav said she prefers a diverse mix of genres and vibes when she’s preparing for exams.

“If I am really stressed, I listen to very upbeat music like Bollywood music. If I am trying to go for a more relaxed vibe, I will listen to lo-fi music,” Jadhav (junior-material science and engineering) said. “Artists like Homeshake — he is very lo-fi — Mild High Club [is] also good for studying.”

When choosing her study playlist, Jadhav also said she listens to music she’s unfamiliar with so she doesn’t get distracted by the songs she already knows.

Olivia Garzaron said she often listens to music because it helps her focus when she needs to get work done.

“I like Mac DeMarco because he is very chill and relaxing, but I also listen to classical music and anything chill,” Garzaron (freshman-industrial engineering) said.

Andrew Young said he’ll listen to instrumental music on top of his hip-hop beats when he sits down to study.

“I like to listen to a little bit of lo-fi hip hop while studying,” Young (sophomore-film production) said. “I also like to listen to some of MF DOOM’s instrumentals. He has unique beats, which I really enjoy.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Penn State students ready to jump back into live concerts It’s music to concert lovers’ ears — live music is back, and artists are back to kicking off their tours.