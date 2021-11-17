Penn State students plan Thanksgiving dinner outfits, discuss holiday fashion trends

For those who are attending Thanksgiving dinner, there can be two decisions: what food to put on your plate and what to wear.

Penn State student Cydney Brown said a nice sweater and a good pair of boots make a great outfit to wear for Thanksgiving dinner.

Brown (junior-biobehavioral health) also said a wide-brimmed hat, turtleneck and knee-high boots complete a popular outfit for women to wear during Thanksgiving.

Another big fan of wearing sweaters to dinner, Abby Jarecki said she always goes with the trends each year, but jeans and sweaters that incorporate different patterns and boots are good choices.

“For girls, a lot of people go with fall tones because everyone knows it’s fall,” Jarecki (sophomore-public relations) said. “I definitely see a lot of girls incorporate that into their own style.”

Nickolai Snytkine said he’ll go with a sweatshirt and jeans because he usually has Thanksgiving dinner at his house.

Some types of shorts and a T-shirt usually look nice for guys to wear on Thanksgiving dinner, Snytkine (junior-computer science) said.

Chase Wilson (freshman-political science) said he’d also wear jeans and a sweatshirt for Thanksgiving dinner.

And, Hannah Hayes said jeans, a cute sweater and high boots is usually a popular casual outfit for going to Thanksgiving dinner.

However, Hayes (junior-geosciences) also said it’s necessary to have a formal outfit for Thanksgiving dinner.

“I know my family always takes photos, it is one time of the year my whole family gets together,” Hayes said. “We always take nice photos, and I feel like I want to look nice.”

Moreover, Jared Pressley (junior-human development and families studies) also said Thanksgiving is a time for family, so having a formal outfit for dinner looks nice and respectful.

Leila Filien said she’ll wear a pair of knee-high boots with cute corduroy pants or a skirt to Thanksgiving dinner.

“Thanksgiving is a holiday, and it is the time you see all your family,” Filien (junior-chemistry) said. “It’s a chance to dress up. Even though you are going to the living room, you still want to look nice in front of everybody.”

