Penn State students plan how to make the most of their Thanksgiving breaks

With a week off from school, Penn State students have a plethora of options of plans to make, from spending quality time with loved ones to roaming outside the State College border.

Ilkin Jabbarli, an international student from Azerbaijan, said he will not go home to see his family during Thanksgiving break and instead decided to spend time with his friends.

“I will be going to Atlanta, Georgia, with my friends [to] have some fun,” Jabbarli (senior-architectural engineering) said.

Jabbarli said he’s excited since the weather in Atlanta will be “warm compared to State College,” and he said he’s “looking forward to relaxing and enjoying” his time away from school.

Yijun Lin, another international student, said she will spend time with her friends instead of family during Thanksgiving break.

“The concept of Thanksgiving doesn’t really mean anything to me because I come from a different culture,” Lin (junior-psychology) said. “But it’s a holiday, and I get to have a week off, so I guess I love it.”

Lin said she’s going to Philadelphia to visit her friends and will spend time shopping for the holidays with them as well.

“I might pick up a ticket for a musical or just go to the art museum with my friend,” Lin said.

Even if she might not see her family, she said she’s glad to have “a couple of days off from all the exams and papers.”

“I really need that,” Lin said.

Cameran Morales said she enjoys Thanksgiving break because it’s a “time to unwind and celebrate the holiday,” and will spend time with her family throughout the week.

“I have plans to be with my family and continue on our traditions of having a large family meal and prepping it with my g-mom,” Morales (sophomore-early childhood education) said.

Morales added she’s “most excited” to see her puppies during the break.

Additionally, Veronica Alonso is traveling during Thanksgiving break to see her family.

“I am super excited because I get to see my family,” Alonso (freshmen-international politics) said. “I am going to the beach and seeing my family in Puerto Rico.”

On the other hand, Dong Sung Cho is staying local to enjoy his break.

Cho (senior-economics) said he’s excited about having a break, but he said he wants to use the time to be productive.

“I needed some break from the semester, and I definitely [will] catch up on some sleep,” Cho said.“I’m excited to take [a] nap and drink.”

Abel Salgado said he doesn't like the idea of Thanksgiving but is still excited to have a break, since he’s going back home to see his family.

“I don’t like the origin of Thanksgiving,” Salgado (sophomore-physics) said, “because it’s about genocide of the Indigenous groups that once lived on these lands.”

