With Earth Day approaching, some Penn State students have their own stories about sustainability in college and different tasks they complete in their everyday lives to implement it.

Zoe Chadwick said she became more sustainable and environmentally conscious when she took BISC 3, where she learned about reusing everyday objects.

“I do wish I could be more sustainable,” Chadwick (freshman-middle level education) said. “I wish I could make compost, but we can't do that here, but we used to do that in my house and school.”

Mekenzie Heinle said the first words that come to mind when thinking about sustainability are “recycling and using less plastic.”

“The abundance of tampons is horrible for the environment,” Heinle (junior-communication sciences and disorders) said. “People use DivaCups instead so they stop using the plastic in tampons, and I feel like that's something very small that no one really talks about.”

Being involved in the National Honors Society during high school helped Heinle raise awareness about recycling and sustainability in her everyday life.

“Sometime in high school, I asked my dad if he could go out and get every type of recycling bin you can get, like plastic, paper, metal and glass,” Heinle said. “And then we started recycling at home every day.”

Heinle said when walking downtown, there aren’t many recycling bins or trash cans, which she believes is one of the reasons there's lots of garbage on the ground.

“The other day I was walking to class, and I was trying to throw away something, but there were no trash cans around,” Heinle said.

She said the lack of trash cans around campus leads to more trash on the ground.

Bianca Dellanno is another student who’s environmentally conscious and cares about protecting the environment by using fewer plastic water bottles.

“I became environmentally conscious probably when I came to college because I see it all the time,” Dellanno (junior-communication sciences and disorders) said. “I see it on posters and signs advertising to be more sustainable, especially in the dining halls with all the food waste.”

Jayson O'Connell said if he could change something in his life to become more sustainable, he would get an electric car.

“The car I drive, [its] miles per gallon is very low, so I use a lot of gas,” O’Connell (junior-broadcast journalism) said.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Best movies to watch to remember the importance of Earth Day | Blog With Earth Day approaching on April 22, there are many ways we can all contribute to being k…

O’Connell also said he struggles to be sustainable by forgetting to recycle and keeping the lights on in his apartment for too long.

“It's hard to stop because when I take a shower, I don't think, ‘Oh, I should take a shorter shower to save the planet,’” O’Connell said.

Sam Becker said sustainability maintains Earth’s ecosystem.

“I'm not super sustainable, but I try to thrift my clothes because I know fast fashion is a big problem,” Becker (sophomore-biochemistry and molecular biology) said. “I usually try to not use single-use plastics, and I try to reuse things as much as I can.”

Becker said he would like to stop drinking bottled water and start using a reusable one as a small step toward a more eco-conscious lifestyle.

“My parents always tried to make me sort of conscious of sustainability, but definitely toward high school and college, I learned a lot more about it and why it was important,”Becker said.

Sydney Smith said being sustainable is to be creative with the ways people repurpose what they already have.

“Recycling, trying to use the same things over and over again, and definitely trying to not buy things like plastic utensils is one of the few things I do,” Smith (senior-theatre design and technology) said.

Smith said as a theatre major, he's learned about how wasteful the industry is and the importance of finding ways to reuse things already in stock.

“For stage design, we reuse a lot of platforms. We use a lot of flats, a lot of just different materials,” Smith said. “So we're using different stuff that we already have instead of going out and buying more when it would probably end up being [thrown] away.”

Smith said he began to be more conscious about sustainability as he got older.

“I think it's definitely changed from when I was growing up to now,” Smith said. “I think now, this is being taught in classes, not like 10 years ago.”

Smith said he believes people are becoming even more conscious about sustainability at an earlier age, but for now, he's focusing on driving less.

“One of my friends actually likes riding his bicycle a lot, and he's gotten healthy and gotten really good at it too,” Smith said. “So I think that if I started self-driving, I'll leave less of a carbon footprint as well as getting healthier as a person.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

+3 Penn State alumnus, younger brother start Saint Rocco’s Treats business for dogs While a senior at Penn State in 2021, finance major Kolby Rush scrambled to find a new inter…