We Are… back after winter break, and many Penn State students are now looking for ways to best readjust to the upcoming spring semester after taking over three weeks off.

Some students used winter break as a chance to have fun while also working toward their passions and goals for the future.

“For winter break, I made sure to just relax a bit, play video games [and] read books that I’m trying to knock off my reading list,” Lamisse Hamouda said. “I also worked a bit on developing more skills toward graphic design.”

Hamouda (sophomore-new media) said this spring semester, she’ll take more “major-focused courses” that will help her get closer to reaching her career goals.

During winter break, Adam Mrozowski was among some of the students who went to Los Angeles to watch Penn State football play Utah in the Rose Bowl.

“I went to a Penguins game, hung out with my family during the holidays, did all the Christmas stuff,” Mrozowski (senior-accounting) said. “For New Year’s, I flew to LA…so I got to watch Penn State beat Utah in the Rose Bowl, which was awesome.”

Mrozowski said he’s looking forward to starting his spring semester after his busy winter break.

“This spring semester, I’m definitely looking forward to THON,” Mrozowski said. “We’ve been working all year for it, so just ready for it to come to fruition, and turn out to be the great event that we’ve worked so hard to put on.”

Angela Forsythe said she spent her winter break substitute teaching, working in a bakery and skiing. She also shared what she’s excited about this upcoming semester.

“I feel like I’ve really settled into Penn State and found the people that I really enjoy being around,” Forsythe (junior-early childhood education) said. “So, I’m really happy that I get to come back and spend my semester with them.”

Forsythe said this semester, she’s “looking forward to THON the most.”

Reynaldo Orpinel, who is from Mexico, traveled back home to visit family during break.

“I saw my family, and I was able to see my parents and my sister,” Orpinel (junior-aerospace engineering) said. “It was a pleasant surprise to be able to see her after a long time.”

Orpinel said that now that he’s back on campus, he looks to focus a lot of his time on his student organization.

“I want to get more involved in my club, [Philanthropic Fantasy Sports,] because I think it’s a really cool activity for even international students to find out more about international culture in the U.S. and how big sports are here,” Orpinel said.

Sophia D’Agostino, a member of Penn State’s ski team, said she originally “wanted to go skiing, but the conditions for it were horrible.”

Instead, D’Agostino (senior-English and Italian) said she returned to her home state of New Jersey for break to spend time “hanging out” with friends and family.

For the spring semester, she said she’s looking to enjoy what will be her “last semester of college.”

“My goal is just to have fun [and] be kind of carefree for a bit, since I’m going to law school next year,” D’Agostino said. “I’m just gonna try to take it all in and enjoy it while I can.”

Errol Henderson, on the other hand, said he’s looking to improve his study habits to finish his final semester off strong.

“I’ve learned that doing homework on Saturdays, as boring as that sounds, really helps orient me back from the break — going from vacation mode to school mode again,” Henderson (senior-English) said. “I guess a goal for me is to just stay on top of things [and] really give it my all for this last semester.”

