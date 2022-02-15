Members of Penn State’s Public Relations Student Society of America held a “Click the Heart” event in the HUB-Robeson Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday to promote organ donation.

This event was part of “Save 8 Lives with 1 Click,” a two-month campaign created by PRSSA students in response to a challenge issued by the Gift of Life Donor Program.

Greydon Tomkowitz, a student member of PRSSA, talked about the purpose of the event.

“What we've noticed is that the majority of the time, most people are only offered the option to become or decline being a donor once when they get their license the first time,” Tomkowitz (senior-public relations) said. “This event is really about just sort of rephrasing that question and offering some more information about the organ donation process.”

For the event, students of PRSSA created a table full of red balloons and information about organ donation. Students who approached the table would receive heart-shaped lollipops and the opportunity to pose with a polaroid frame.

Tomkowitz said students could have their pictures taken so PRSSA “can post them both on [its Instagram] page and on [the students' social media] just to get the word out there about Gift of Life.”

Colleen Flickinger, one of the students helping to run and organize the event, said her involvement in Save 8 Lives in 1 Click has changed her perspective on organ donation.

“I chose not to become an organ donor when I first registered for my driver's license. My mom and I talked about it, and it just didn't feel right at the time,” Flickinger (senior-public relations) said.

She said she’s changed her mind since joining and decided to become an organ donor.

Amanda Kessler, another PRSSA student involved in Click the Heart, said the project has made her learn more and “resonates” with her now more than when she started.

“It's honestly made me realize how much of an impact it can make because one organ donor can save up to eight lives, which I never knew prior to working on this campaign,” Kessler (senior-public relations) said.

Kessler’s statement refers to how one organ donor is able to save lives through donating their heart, eyes, kidneys, lungs, intestines, liver, tissue and pancreas.

In terms of future efforts, Kessler said the team’s next project will happen on Blue and Green Day, a day in April dedicated to the promotion of organ donation.

“Something that we're going to be doing in April is Blue and Green Day, and I don't [know] exactly what that's going to look like yet,” Kessler said, “but you can expect that we will be engaging with people and getting the word out as much as we can.”

