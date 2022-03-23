This Women’s History Month has many Penn State students like Emma Houtz reflecting on their favorite female artists who have either influenced them or who simply make music they enjoy.

As a fan of the indie artist Taylor Janzen, specifically the song “Push It Down,” Houtz (senior-biobehavioral health) said she appreciates what the artist does for others.

“She empowers marginalized groups in general. I feel like an artist like that having a social platform and using it for good is really important,” Houtz said.

Taylor Swift was a popular choice among students.

“Her music can resonate with a lot of different situations that females go through throughout their lifetime” Megan Harris (senior-public relations) said. “Her music is fun but also fills a lot of different moods.”

Olivia Colburn said she loves Swift because “she’s just so strong and empowering — she says what she means.”

Reflecting on how the artist has impacted her life, Colburn (freshman-biobehavioral health) said “whenever I’m down, she’ll pick me up.”

Both Harris and Colburn named the artist’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” as their favorite song.

Erin Williams is also a self-proclaimed “Swiftie.”

“She advocates that it’s OK to change, with her transition from country to pop. She pushes through so many boundaries,” Williams (sophomore-communication sciences and disorders) said.

Simon Hebert said Billie Eilish is his favorite because “she makes really beautiful songs and very calming music.”

Hebert (senior-English and history) named “ocean eyes” as his top pick from Eilish’s discography.

Emma Sirken looked back on her childhood when choosing her favorite artist.

“Selena Gomez was the first concert I went to when I was younger,” Sirken (junior-psychology) said. “She’s grown with me.”

One student chose two artists to appreciate, focusing on the music they make.

“Halsey hasn’t really influenced me, just made me appreciate more genres of music,” Micah DeLattre said, naming “Nightmare” as his favorite.

DeLattre (junior-mechanical engineering) said he also vibes with some of Dua Lipa’s music.

Meghan Gormly chose Megan Thee Stallion as her favorite female artist, and her favorite song is “WAP,” the collaboration with fellow female rapper Cardi B.

“I like how she expresses herself and doesn’t care what anyone else thinks,” Gormly (sophomore-security and risk analysis and criminology) said. “And her music is fun to dance to.”

