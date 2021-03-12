Although in-person concerts have not been an aspect of the college experience this past year, live music performances still managed to reach Penn State students this week.

Music Mangs, a group of three Penn State students who connected over their love for music and founded a music blog in early 2020, hosted a free virtual music festival on Thursday night, featuring up-and-coming rap and hip-hop artists.

According to the group's website, Music Mangs has since launched a podcast and works in “social media marketing consulting, designing and selling merchandise for artists as well as themselves, and launching several multimedia campaigns.”

The virtual event allowed for artists to perform from across the country with their own backgrounds and sets. Performances spanned from Fort Worth, Texas to Miami, Florida to Fairfax, Virginia.

One artist, Guccc, performed outside on a snow-covered hill — he managed to continue his set even as he and his cameraman struggled not to stumble on the ice.

“It’s one of those days where it’s so slippery, but it’s OK,” Guccc said with a laugh. “We’re going to give y’all the best concert possible.”

Other artists, such as A-WALL and Blake G performed rap songs against green screens they changed with each song.

While performing a cover of “Gravity” by Brent Faiyaz, which A-WALL called one of his “favorite songs ever,” the rapper managed to incorporate graphics from the original song’s music video into his green screen background.

A-WALL even cut into the middle of an “unfinished” song with a short clip from the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street,” featuring actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s line, “I’m not f---ing leaving.”

Rapper Blake G expressed gratitude at being able to perform his music for others again.

“It feels good to be back in the groove again,” he said before performing a song called “Overthink.”

Although it was released in 2019, Blake G said he thinks listeners would find this song relatable after experiences of quarantine and isolation.

Blake G later launched into another song he said “we can all relate to,” describing it as a track about “people who came into your life and f---ed up your energy.”

Instead of performing in front of a green screen, rapper Kalid Abdul embraced a more traditional concert location. He and his two collaborators, Pretty Boy Aaron and Bro Young, performed on a small stage with a sign saying, “Happy Birthday” on the wall behind them. The set was referenced as he later dedicated a song to “everyone who’s ever had a birthday,” donned a party hat, and exploded confetti onstage.

A few artists, such as the group CHROMA, played sets mixed with released songs and projects that have not yet been finished. Each made sure to point viewers toward platforms where their music could be accessed.

Reggae artist Kaylan Arnold, who performed in Miami, promoted her debut album “Hydrate,” which was released last month.

All of the artists at the virtual festival expressed their gratitude toward Music Mangs for hosting the event, as well as their own personal support systems.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for the people behind me, supporting me through this,” Guccc said. “I will do whatever it takes to make it in this industry.”

