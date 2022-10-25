Students have multiple dining halls to choose from on Penn State’s campus, with one near all residence halls and apartments.

Upperclassmen gave insight to what changes, if any, they’ve seen throughout their time at Penn State and what has stayed the same since they’ve arrived.

As food is a huge part of a busy college student's day, many expressed their thoughts about the quality of the food as well.

Eliana Abir said she’s noticed that the dining halls, especially Pollock Dining Commons, have been bringing back food items from the past.

“The biggest changes I’ve seen is that they took out the ice cream cups and put actual ice cream that you can scoop, which I was excited about because my brother also went here,” Abir (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said. “That was 10 years ago, and I remember coming and visiting him in the dining halls and there being scoopable ice cream, so it’s nostalgic.”

Abir said Pollock brought back its sushi options in the dining hall from before the coronavirus pandemic, which is something she was excited for.

Jesse Chambers shared his experience with dining hall food in Findlay Commons in East Halls.

“Last year, I pretty much always [ate] at the dining hall, and I was kinda doing it as a necessity,” Chambers (sophomore-marketing) said. “It wasn’t something that I wanted to do, but as far as I know, I don’t think it’s changed. I think it’s been pretty consistently terrible.”

Apurva Sista commented on what she has experienced, from trying to eat at the dining hall while keeping to her vegetarian diet.

“It was a lot of pizza or salad and anything in between,” Sista (sophomore-data science) said. “I didn’t really enjoy it too much, and I kinda just got bored. They have vegetarian food, it’s just hard to accommodate everyone.”

Sista also commented on how the food in the dining halls is seasoned, saying because Penn State is “catering to such a wide variety of students,” there is little variety in terms of spices.

“You can’t take away from any food… they might not have as many spices, but you can always add those in,” she said. “I just didn’t like it, so that’s my personal choice.”

The dining hall has changed drastically, according to student Juan Mendez, especially since the pandemic, when there was limited variety in food choices.

“There was less variety, and everything was kinda already served for you,” Mendez (junior-broadcast journalism) said. “You didn’t have any choices, you couldn’t grab your own food… it’s been very different. There’s more options now.”

Mendez said that compared to when he was first on campus, the food quality is “about the same,” but he wants more options.

“When having a meal plan, I definitely like it because of the price, you can get as much as you want,” Mendez said. “Compared to other foods around campus and near the [HUB-Robeson Center], it doesn’t compare in terms of the quality or the taste, but it’s still not bad. It’s something that does the job, and it’s good, and you can get as much as you want.”

Rachel Cole shared her experiences in the dining hall and what changes she’s noticed throughout the five years she’s been a student at Penn State.

“When I started in fall 2018, the dining hall food was better in terms of quality,” Cole (senior-secondary math education) said, “but you could serve yourself, so you could take however much you wanted or didn’t want.”

Now, Cole said dining halls serve students, and there isn’t an option to serve themselves most of the time, especially during the pandemic where meals were “pre-plated.”

According to Cole, before the pandemic the food also “tasted better” and had “more options.” She said dining seems “to have a more limited rotation that they go through,” but she hasn’t gone to the dining hall much as an upperclassman.

“The food was fine. I didn’t have any complaints about it,” Cole said. “It definitely wasn’t the best food that I’ve ever had, but there were some things that they had that were pretty good, and then there were other nights where you find something that was just OK.”

Marc Gonzalez said the dining hall food has improved over time, “especially during [the coronavirus pandemic],” and he likes the option to order ahead.

“I would say that I don’t eat in the dining hall as often as I used to, when I did live on campus. I think the food has definitely improved, in South especially, because that’s where I usually eat,” Gonzalez (senior-criminology) said. “I think there’s a lot more options than there used to be. I wouldn’t say I love it, but it’s definitely better than other campuses and other schools’ options.”

