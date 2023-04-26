Although move-in day may seem far, finding everything necessary for college can be stressful for many incoming college students.

According to current Penn State student Jaden Greenwald, Target is “the perfect store because it has everything you need.”

“You can basically get all your necessities from one place,” Greenwald (freshman-advertising and public relations) said. “But, you shouldn’t bring too much because it takes up space in your already tiny dorm.”

Ethan Helmrath said Target carries anything a student may need, including “shoes, toiletries, clothes, furniture” and more.

Similarly, many students choose to go to Walmart because of its large selection and relatively low prices.

Jory Jackman said he “usually [goes] to Walmart because everything there is pretty cheap for what you get.”

With everything these stores carry, there’s still a possibility students can forget to purchase essential items; however, Jackman said students shouldn’t worry about this.

“It’s alright if you do not bring something because we have a lot of stores near us that you can stop by, or you can order online through Amazon,” Jackman (freshman-molecular biology and biochemistry) said.

To make fewer trips to the store, Helmrath (junior-psychology) said he recommends students make lists to help them “stay organized.”

Similarly, Tessa Rackett recommended using a packing list.

“Housing usually releases a packing checklist that you can follow, or you can just find one online,” Rackett (sophomore-biological science) said.

On some students’ lists, school supplies are a top priority. Melina Roig said she shops “at Staples because they have all the notebooks, papers, pens and other supplies [she] may need for class.”

“You can also get rewards there, which makes it less expensive,” Roig (junior-kinesiology) said.

However, Roig said students shouldn’t limit themselves to school supplies and living essentials, but also “decorations to make your living space feel more homey.”

For decorations, Roig said she likes to go to “T.J. Maxx or Bed Bath and Beyond.”

“They have a lot of options to spice up your room,” she said.

For students who are worried they packed too much, Rackett said there’s no need to “fret.”

“You can always bring stuff home. So, bringing a lot should not be an issue,” Rackett said.

Simon Werner recommended that incoming freshmen “should just take advice from upperclassmen” when it comes to preparing for college.

“Just buy more than you think you need,” Werner (freshman-kinesiology) said.

