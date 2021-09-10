With the many ways people can focus on their mental health, one thing several Penn State students said they have in common is using music as a cathartic outlet.

Maddie Chester listens to music at least once a day —if not more.

“When I am listening to EDM music, it makes me feel really excited, and I almost feel an adrenaline rush,” Chester (junior-early childhood and elementary education) said. “I think of being with my friends, having fun and it puts me in a really happy mood.”

She said her favorite types of music are EDM and R&B. Chester said R&B music makes her “feel more relaxed and calm” and impacts her mental health.

“If I am in a bad mood and I listen to sad music, then my day will continue to be sad because of the words and the tune of [the song].”

If she listens to happy music when she is sad, she said her mood is uplifted.

“Overall, I think music is something that is really impactful to our moods and is really helpful in general,” she said. “As a future teacher, I plan to play happy music that will increase my students’ happiness. If the students need to focus, I can play more calming music without any words.”

Instead of listening to upbeat music to uplift her spirits, Yara Tashkandi listens to Drake’s old albums when she is upset — specifically the song “From Time”— as it reminds her of fond memories of her family.

Tashkandi (freshman-economics and political science) said she also listens to music when she is angry.

“If I’m mad, I usually listen to rap because that boost makes me more mad,” she said. “Then after I’m done, I feel more calm. It’s kind of weird.”

Adam Hadi has three playlists he listens to depending on his mood — a workout playlist, a hangout playlist and a calming playlist he named “Chill Pill.”

Hadi (freshman-mechanical engineering) said if he’s having a rough day, he listens to his music, and it makes “everything a lot better.”

Dayna Townsend listens to “old school” R&B when she’s in a bad mood: Older music is more “authentic” than modern music, Townsend said.

Townsend (senior-criminology and psychology) said despite this, her favorite artists generally are Drake and Nicki Minaj.

“I definitely think that music does help with mental health because it gets you in a certain mood where you’re very relaxed,” she said. “I think that everyone should listen to relaxing music when they’re in a bad mood, not hype music, if that makes sense.”

No matter the type or his mood, Hadi said he likes to listen to music frequently.

“I listen to music all day,” Hadi said. “When I do homework, when I workout, when I'm walking around.”

Chester echoed Hadi’s sentiment and said music is a “really great tool” to utilize no matter what people are doing.

Amber Lucas listens to music often for her classes — as well as while walking to class, driving or cleaning her apartment.

She said her favorite type of music is romantic era music, such as Tchaikovsky symphonies or chamber music, which consists of small groups of instruments.

“I like trios such as cello, clarinet and piano,” Lucas (senior-music education) said.

And, she said music does impact mental health and mood.

“Don’t we all have that playlist we listen to when we are sad, just so we can feel more sad?” she said.

Lucas also said she has a pump-up playlist with a lot of hip-hop and rock. She said it “brings up my mood and prepares me for the day.”

“Whenever I am feeling anxious or any sort of negativity, listening to music allows me to find a different space to engage with and focus my energy on,” Lucas said.

She said concerts have a positive impact on mental health because “you are able to make physical connections with the musicians and all of the people around you.”

“I love going to concerts,” Lucas said. “There is some level of energy and connectedness that you get whenever you go to concerts in person that you don’t have when you just listen to recordings or audio files.”

Lucas said a concert is “group listening” because “everyone is going through emotions at the same time.”

“Music and the arts are very personal,” Lucas said. “This is how I feel about music, but if you ask another music major, they could say something completely different.”

Gregory Glatzer listens to music every day. He said he almost exclusively listens to jazz music but will occasionally listen to the latest hits on Spotify.

“I tend to listen to music to get into a better and happier mood,” Glatzer (junior-applied data science) said.

He said jazz music evokes happiness, makes him think and allows him to be reflective.

Glatzer said jazz music is expressive and listeners can form “more of a connection with the person [they] are listening to.”

To find his own reflection, Jake Rutkowski said he prefers to listen to sad music when he’s emotional so he can “feel” his emotions.

“I’m a big Kid Cudi guy, and a lot of his early stuff is him going through depression,” Rutkowski (sophomore-marketing) said. “So I listen to that to make me feel human again, I guess.”

Music has always been a big part of Rutkowski’s life.

“It’s talked me off a figurative ledge a lot of times,” he said. “ Like in moments where I wanna give up on things, I sit back and listen to music, and music will give me a chance to be like, ‘OK, you heard that, so there’s a lot more to hear in the world.