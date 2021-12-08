Penn State students find fun ways to relax before hitting the books for finals week

Toward the end of the fall semester, most Penn State students are busy with their studies and preparing for final exams. However, many find fun activities for when they’re not studying.

Kevin Mathews said he usually plays video games or hangs out with friends downtown — sometimes he sleeps a lot when he’s not studying.

“We usually go to eat in downtown and [talk] while we are eating,” Mathews (freshman-aerospace engineering) said. “Yallah Taco is my favorite restaurant downtown because I’ve been there a lot.”

Kerry Peyton said she goes to her friend’s apartment to watch reality TV shows or goes on campus to take a walk.

Peyton (sophomore-finance) also said she likes the sitting area in Starbucks downtown because it’s a nice and quiet place where she can talk and spend time with friends.

Kyle Hannen said he likes to meet up with friends downtown to get dinner together, and his favorite restaurant is Pita Cabana Grill.

Hannen (freshman-education) also said he usually watches movies when he has time off, and the film “Skyfall” is his favorite.

Moreover, Sofia Pflaumer said State College is a place where she can always hang out with her friends downtown to find some good places to eat, and she said her favorite restaurant is Snap Custom Pizza.

“In my free time, personally I like to work out,” Pflaumer (sophomore-recreation, park and tourism management) said. “That’s one of my favorite things to do, so I spend a lot of time in the gym.”

Pflaumer also said she likes to ski and snowboard in the winter, and she will test out her skills on the mountains around State College soon.

“My friends and I also love to go to Trader Joe’s, that’s our favorite place to go,” Pflaumer said. “When we do grocery shopping, I get so excited — especially when they have different themes for the fall.”

Besides going out with friends, the entertaining activities for Penn State students’ lives are diverse.

“When I’m not studying, I like listening to music, finding some new artists to listen to, getting obsessed with them and cycle repeating,” Shianne Mack said. “I also enjoy eating, and I like going to different places downtown and on campus trying new things. My favorite place to eat downtown is Cozy Thai, since they always have good food there.”

Mack (graduate-public policy) said her music taste is all over the map and usually depends on her mood, from hip-hop and rock to R&B.

Aiden Miller said he always hangs out with friends at his downtown apartment and plays video games. The games Forza and Super Smash Bros. are his favorites.

“I’m part of the club volleyball team at Penn State, so I practice three times a week,” Miller (junior-electrical engineering) said. “I also help the [women’s] volleyball team too, so a lot of things about volleyball.”

